14 people rescued from flooded homeless encampment in Ventura
At least 14 people were rescued from a homeless encampment in the riverbed of the swollen Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rain soaked the region. The rescue took place near the intersection of Main and Peking streets around 3 p.m. Ventura firefighters used a ladder and rope system to...
‘Unprecedented’ rainfall prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County
Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for the entire community of Montecito, California in Santa Barbara County Monday due to “unprecedented” rainfall and flooding from the ongoing storm. “Immediate Evacuation Order for all of Montecito, parts of Carpinteria, Summerland & City of Santa Barbara. LEAVE NOW,“ the Montecito...
Highway 101, Highway 154 closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides and rocks in roadway
The CHP and Caltrans are asking people to avoid time on the roads as much as possible due to stormy conditions.
Lompoc Fire performs water rescue of newborn
The Lompoc Fire Department rescued a father, mother, and newborn in the 2000 block of North H St who were surrounded by flooding water. The post Lompoc Fire performs water rescue of newborn appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
5 years after deadly mudslides, Santa Barbara County faces another powerful storm
On Jan. 9, 2018, a series of early morning mudslides brought death and destruction down from the hills above Santa Barbara, taking 23 lives and injuring dozens more. Now, exactly five years later, residents in the same Southern California town are watching anxiously as a powerful winter storm system with comparable rain totals sweeps through the area on a somber anniversary.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Airport closed; Evacuations issued for Carpinteria
Flooding has closed the Santa Barbara Airport and prompted evacuation orders in Carpinteria Monday afternoon.
The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads
California has been hit with a heavy storm causing ample flooding in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this Monday morning. The post The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: One emergency shelter open in Santa Maria, Atkinson shelter closed
Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets. People are advised to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.
Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
According to the California Highway Patrol incident report log, there have been more than 100 weather-related incidents on the roadways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday morning. The post Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County issues evacuation warning
An evacuation warning is effective as of 4 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, due to an incoming storm that has the potential to produce flooding, mud and debris flows.
Missing hiker rescued after hourslong operation in Malibu
A hiker that was reported missing in the Malibu wilderness was rescued by first responders from multiple agencies Sunday morning. The hiker, a 23-year-old man, was reported missing Saturday around 8:15 p.m. in the Malibu hills. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department searched the area for more...
Ellen DeGeneres documents Montecito flooding 5 years after mudslide killed 23
MONTECITO, Calif. - As a massive storm bears down on California, causing flooding and mudslides throughout the state, the scene in Montecito is bringing up memories of deadly mudslides that rolled through the city five years ago this month. An atmospheric river storm has forced flood warnings and evacuations throughout...
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; evacuation orders issued
The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., with another storm front moving into the area overnight. A number of evacuation orders have been issued for the area, including La Conchita and the Ventura Beach RV Resort. Sierra Rivers, a traveling nurse, is one of the many people staying at the RV park that has had to evacuate twice in the last week in...
Central Coast could see major flooding, power outages and more as winter storm returns
Heavy weather is hitting the Central Coast, leading local governments and agencies to put advisories and warnings into place across the area. Parts of Santa Barbara County are under an evacuation warning this morning. While it is not a mandatory evacuation order, the county is asking residents in certain areas to be prepared to leave.
High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor
This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
The Rain Has Arrived In Ventura County, But The Heaviest Will Be Monday Afternoon And Night
(The radar track above is at 10:25 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The rain arrived in Ventura County Sunday evening and we should see steady light to moderate rainfall...
One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire
One man died in a condominium fire on Friday morning in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Ave, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. The post One man dies in Lompoc condominium fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
