Santa Barbara County, CA

KTLA.com

14 people rescued from flooded homeless encampment in Ventura

At least 14 people were rescued from a homeless encampment in the riverbed of the swollen Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rain soaked the region. The rescue took place near the intersection of Main and Peking streets around 3 p.m. Ventura firefighters used a ladder and rope system to...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA.com

5 years after deadly mudslides, Santa Barbara County faces another powerful storm

On Jan. 9, 2018, a series of early morning mudslides brought death and destruction down from the hills above Santa Barbara, taking 23 lives and injuring dozens more. Now, exactly five years later, residents in the same Southern California town are watching anxiously as a powerful winter storm system with comparable rain totals sweeps through the area on a somber anniversary.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Missing hiker rescued after hourslong operation in Malibu

A hiker that was reported missing in the Malibu wilderness was rescued by first responders from multiple agencies Sunday morning. The hiker, a 23-year-old man, was reported missing Saturday around 8:15 p.m. in the Malibu hills. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department searched the area for more...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; evacuation orders issued

The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., with another storm front moving into the area overnight. A number of evacuation orders have been issued for the area, including La Conchita and the Ventura Beach RV Resort. Sierra Rivers, a traveling nurse, is one of the many people staying at the RV park that has had to evacuate twice in the last week in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor

This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
VENTURA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kvta.com

The Rain Has Arrived In Ventura County, But The Heaviest Will Be Monday Afternoon And Night

(The radar track above is at 10:25 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The rain arrived in Ventura County Sunday evening and we should see steady light to moderate rainfall...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

