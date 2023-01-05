Read full article on original website
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
mymcmedia.org
County Health Officer Provides Update on COVID-19
Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis says one of her top priorities is keeping COVID-19 under control. She said she wants to build upon the success of her predecessors and keep county residents safe. Since Thanksgiving, the county has seen a spike in cases. Davis spoke with...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
dcnewsnow.com
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville May Lower Voting Age
The City of Rockville could lower its voting age from 18 to 16, among other changes recommended last month by the city’s Charter Review Commission. Mayor Bridget Newton and the Rockville City Council will discuss recommendations on Monday, Jan. 30, per a release from Rockville Reports. The review commission...
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Ivan Bates has it right, "If you come in wrong, bring your toothbrush'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday night with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. A common theme throughout the Town Hall...
foxbaltimore.com
Community activist says juveniles are influenced by music, 'It glorifies destruction"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Tuesday, one student was killed and four others were injured when two gunmen opened fire outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, across the street from Edmonson West High School. The student killed was later identified as 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey. Sources said the students were going...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County offering free fitness passes at recreation centers
Montgomery County officials want to help resident gets fit in the new year by offering free fitness passes at various recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains.
getnews.info
Liberty Auto Center Becomes the Go-To Maryland State Inspection Spot for Maryland Drivers
Liberty Auto Center is among the leading American auto repair maintenance shops, offering premium auto repair, Maryland state inspection, oil changes, brake repair, engine performance tune-up, and a broad range of other auto services. People who recently relocated to Maryland or have bought a new car are obliged to have...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. wants to help residents get fit in the new year
It's that time of year again, when we all are trying to stick to our New Year's resolutions. So to help those who are looking to get into or stay in shape, Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes at recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Robin Riley the Director of Montgomery County Recreation to learn more about the free passes.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
mymcmedia.org
Bicyclists Pedal, Rally for ‘Safe Streets’
About 100 bicyclists pedaled on Old Georgetown Road Sunday along bike lanes with flex posts to separate them from fast moving vehicles during their rally for safe streets. The State Highway Administration’s two-mile project converted one travel lane of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda in each direction to a special lane for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
Husband of missing DC real estate executive appears in court, pleads not guilty to misleading investigation
QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Launches Rolling Raptor “EduKitchen” Food Truck
“The Rolling Raptor creates an unprecedented opportunity for students to gain real-life entrepreneurial experiences throughout their studies at Montgomery College,” said Jana Anderson, Hospitality Management Program coordinator and associate professor at Montgomery College. “The mobile food lab allows students to bring the products and business ventures they develop in the classroom to actual customers in real-life settings. It also creates an opportunity for the Hospitality Management Program to partner with local businesses such as True Respite Brewing Company in securing locations for the Rolling Raptor.”
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation. It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston. Police say she was trying to […]
