Bayley Reflects On A Decade In WWE, Taz Names Dream Opponent, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. - On social media, Bayley reflected on reaching the 10-year mark as a WWE Superstar. - Taz was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion and spoke about his appreciation for Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida and named the Great Muta as his dream opponent from Japan.
Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022
WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
WWE Raw 1/9/23 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 9, 2023!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Willow Nightingale Wants To Wrestle Everyone, Including Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) And Bayley
Willow Nightingale is ready to take on the world. Willow signed with All Elite Wrestling on October 21 and has since competed for Ring of Honor and traveled to Japan to work Tokyo Joshi Pro. Willow was a veteran of the Independent scene before signing with AEW and has already faced the likes of Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Roxanne Perez, and more.
Mandy Rose To Give Interview On 1/10 Tamron Hall Show, Yamashita Calls Out Mercedes | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 9, 2023. - Mandy Rose is set to appear on the January 10, 2023 edition of the Tamron Hall Show to give her first interview since being released by WWE back in December:. - Miyu Yamashita wants to see Mercedes Mone...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
Mickie James Would Love To Wrestle Gail Kim Again, Talks Gail's Influence On 'The Last Rodeo'
Mickie James would love to wrestle Gail Kim, but she's asked, and Gail is not coming out of retirement for anyone. Mickie James is in the middle of her Last Rodeo, a journey towards the IMPACT Knockouts Championship where if she loses, she retires. As one of the most outstanding women's wrestlers of all time, Mickie James has a lot to prove and a lot to lose on this journey.
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
AEW Rampage On 1/6 Records 15% Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for the January 6 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 551,000 viewers. This number is up 15% from the 470,000 viewers the show drew on December 30. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/9): Claudio Castagnoli, Bandido, House Of Black In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 9, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) defeated Josh Woods. Athena...
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Records 25% Increase In Viewership From Previous Episode
The numbers are in for AEW Battle of the Belts V. Showbuzz Daily reports that AEW Battle of the Belts V on January 6 drew 409,000 viewers. This is up from Battle Of The Belts IV, which drew 317,000 viewers back in October. AEW Battle of the Belts in January...
Report: WWE Hires JPMorgan To Advise On A Potential Sale
Latest news on a potential WWE sale. Alex Sherman of CNBC reports WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise on a potential sale. The report states a deal "would likely happen before mid-2023," around the time TV rights negotiations for WWE would take place. WWE's media rights deals with WWE Raw on USA Network and WWE SmackDown on Fox expire in 2024.
Grayson Waller On Young Rock, The Challenge, Bron Breakker, Ladder Match Spot | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Grayson Waller ahead of NXT New Year's Evil on January 10 on USA Network!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
Spoilers: Two Title Changes At MLW Blood & Thunder Tapings
Major League Wrestling held its latest set of tapings on January 7 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. During the tapings, two title changes occurred. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the tapings (according to Cagematch), Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa'i) defeated Hustle And...
Lee Johnson Recalls First Training With QT Marshall, Advice Given To Him By Cody Rhodes
Since returning from a knee injury at the end of 2022, Lee Johnson has linked back up with QT Marshall and The Factory on AEW television. Johnson broke into AEW as a member of the Nightmare Factory with Cody Rhodes and Marshall leading the way. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Johnson...
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/7): Jay White In Action, STRONG Survivor Match Headlines
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Nemesis series on January 7. Matches were taped on December 11 from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The show aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/7) - BULLET CLUB (El...
West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Results (1/6): Titus Alexander, Nick Wayne In Action
West Coast Pro Wrestling held its West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? event on January 6 from The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Results (1/6) - Team...
