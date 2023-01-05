ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC-based TikTok creator talks about her rise to fame

By Hiral Patel, Brittany Foxx, Marysol Castro, Chris Cimino
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — TikTok has paved the way for so many creators, and one NYC-based creator has turned her passion into a full-time career.

Ariana Taylor is a choreographer and is best known for her viral TikTok dances and her killer fashion sense. Taylor joined New York Living on Thursday morning to talk about her raise to fame on Tiktok.

Watch the video player for the full interview.

