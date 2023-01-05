One week into January and we have to ask — how are those New Year’s resolutions going? If revamping your healthy eating habits is off to a slow start, no need to worry. Achieving a balanced diet is a marathon, not a sprint, and having easy recipes on hand makes the journey a whole lot easier. We’ve rounded up a handful of hearty dishes that are sure to become a part of your regular rotation for this month and beyond. Believe us when we say that sticking to your goals has never tasted so good.

21 HOURS AGO