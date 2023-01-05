ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ronzoni is discontinuing its beloved pastina and people are ‘devastated’

Pasta lovers on social media are lamenting the news that a popular pasta company is discontinuing an iconic item. On Jan. 3, Ronzoni announced on its Instagram and Twitter that it would be discontinuing its pastina. Italian for “tiny dough," five-pointed, star-shaped pastina was the smallest shape the company made, according to Ronzoni’s website.
This baby reviews candles on TikTok — and she has expensive taste

Sunday Kramer, nearly 2, has a nose that knows good candles. The Dallas-based toddler has lit up TikTok with her honest and sincere critique videos, which have amassed nearly 9 million likes on the platform. In the videos, Sunday tilts her nose to candles, assessing and sniffing each one with...
Sheet-pan Greek shrimp, one-pot Mexican stew and more recipes to make this week

One week into January and we have to ask — how are those New Year’s resolutions going? If revamping your healthy eating habits is off to a slow start, no need to worry. Achieving a balanced diet is a marathon, not a sprint, and having easy recipes on hand makes the journey a whole lot easier. We’ve rounded up a handful of hearty dishes that are sure to become a part of your regular rotation for this month and beyond. Believe us when we say that sticking to your goals has never tasted so good.

