Mom goes viral for finding daughter on Roblox and telling her to defrost the lasagna
It's the modern-day equivalent of your mom calling the house phone to ask if you've taken the chicken out of the freezer and the subsequent mad dash to do so before hearing the car pull up to the house. One Chicago mom, ChaCha Watson, is going viral for her post...
Ronzoni is discontinuing its beloved pastina and people are ‘devastated’
Pasta lovers on social media are lamenting the news that a popular pasta company is discontinuing an iconic item. On Jan. 3, Ronzoni announced on its Instagram and Twitter that it would be discontinuing its pastina. Italian for “tiny dough," five-pointed, star-shaped pastina was the smallest shape the company made, according to Ronzoni’s website.
This baby reviews candles on TikTok — and she has expensive taste
Sunday Kramer, nearly 2, has a nose that knows good candles. The Dallas-based toddler has lit up TikTok with her honest and sincere critique videos, which have amassed nearly 9 million likes on the platform. In the videos, Sunday tilts her nose to candles, assessing and sniffing each one with...
Sheet-pan Greek shrimp, one-pot Mexican stew and more recipes to make this week
One week into January and we have to ask — how are those New Year’s resolutions going? If revamping your healthy eating habits is off to a slow start, no need to worry. Achieving a balanced diet is a marathon, not a sprint, and having easy recipes on hand makes the journey a whole lot easier. We’ve rounded up a handful of hearty dishes that are sure to become a part of your regular rotation for this month and beyond. Believe us when we say that sticking to your goals has never tasted so good.
