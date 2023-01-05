ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas Celebrates Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game

By Pat Benson
Adidas is pricing all of Donovan Mitchell's shoes at $71 to celebrate career-high scoring effort.

The NBA is in the midst of a scoring renaissance. Almost every night, a player is going for 40+ points in any given game. However, Donovan Mitchell took it to a new level earlier this week when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an overtime victory with 71 points.

It did not take adidas long to capitalize on the moment. Mitchell is one of the German company's five NBA signature athletes and arguably the face of their basketball roster. Today, adidas announced the company is donating $71,000 of Mitchell's sneaker sales to Mitchell's charity.

Adidas also announced all of Mitchell's newest signature shoes would be priced at $71 in adult sizes. That is a big discount from the original $120 retail price. Unfortunately for consumers, that is a price increase from earlier this week.

The morning after Mitchell's explosive performance, we broke down the exact shoes he wore during the game. At that time, most colorways were priced at $60, a full 50% off the original retail price. Not every colorway was half-off, so this is a slight price drop for some of Mitchell's shoes.

Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4

A detailed look at Donovan Mitchell's shoes.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Despite adidas' sleight of hand, Mitchell's shoes are well worth $71 for adults. The adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 features a Lightlock upper for a snug fit and a Lightstrike cushion that won't weigh you down. In addition, the outsole pattern is designed to generate traction for explosive guards like Mitchell.

Mitchell scored the most points by any player in 17 years. The last time an NBA player scored 71+ points was Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance on January 22, 2006. Just as Bryant's Nike Kobe 1s became synonymous with his epic game, Mitchell's shoes will forever be linked to the overtime thriller.

We are excited to see what Mitchell and adidas have in store for the rest of the season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

