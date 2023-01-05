Read full article on original website
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Sixth Mass Extinction Happening Right Now as Humanity Destroys Way of Life, Experts Warn
According to experts, even though humanity may not be destroying the planet, they are destroying their way of life, which is what is causing the sixth mass extinction, which may already be taking place. The planet's three and a half-billion people were sustainable in 1970. On New Year's Day, however,...
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
Indonesia's Mount Marapi Erupts Shooting Ashes 300 Meters into the Sky, No tourists Allowed Within 3 Km of Crater
On January 7, Mount Marapi in Indonesia erupts, sending up to 300 meters of ash into the air. Tourists and locals are not permitted in the area and up to 3 km from the crater, according to local authorities. January 7 eruption. On January 7, Mount Marapi, a volcano in...
Life-Threatening Reactive Oxidizing Species Produced from Nanoplastics When Exposed to Light [Study]
Plastics are one of the many groups of materials invented in the 20th century and the Industrial Revolution prior to that have been integrated to modern life. Today, plastics are continued to be manufactured by various industries for various usage, ranging from kitchenware, electronics, construction, packaging, commercial products, and among others.
Brown Algae Absorbs Carbon Dioxide and Releases It in Mucus Form [Study]
Brown algae are known for belonging to the large eukaryotic group called Heterokontophyta, organisms that are prominently distinct due to them having chloroplasts surrounded by four membranes. Sometimes called phaeophyceae or rockweed, various species of brown algae has been attributed before for bringing health benefits, can be used to manufacture...
90% of World's Population Faces Dire Threat from Combination of Extreme Heat and Drought [Study]
A combination of extreme heat and drought is threatening 90% of the world's population, according to a new study. Researchers used climate simulations from a large model and new machine learning to determine its impact on a global scale, particularly causing potential socio-economic and ecological damage. Compound Drought-Heatwave Events. The...
Captivating Light Pillars Display in Minnesota Night Sky on Thursday Explained by Experts
Experts describe the "light pillars" phenomenon that lit up the night sky in Graceville, Minnesota. As seen on social media, the display put on an amazing show early on Thursday morning. Carol Bauer recorded the peaceful scene and shared images and videos of the magnificent performance on Twitter. Light Pillars.
Great Salt Lake in Utah Suffers from Alarming Low Water Levels; Scientists Call for Urgent Emergency Measures
The latest report raised concerns over the alarmingly and historic low-level water in the Great Salt Lake in Utah, urging lawmakers for urgent emergency measures that could help save the lake from megadrought. The Great Salt Lake has been a home for marine ecosystems and benefits nearby communities. In addition,...
Lack of Snow and Warm Conditions Result in Ski Resorts Shutdown in Europe
The unusual warmth in Europe resulted in a lack of snow, affecting many ski resorts. According to a recent report, this year also recorded the warmest January in portions of Europe. Many ski resorts in Europe countries suffered from unseasonably warm conditions. The warmth last year affected the ski resorts...
Intense X-Class Solar Flare Causes South Pacific Radio Blackout In Sunspot's Second Firing This Week
The second "X-class" solar flare fired this week by the same "dangerous" sunspot was extremely powerful, causing a radio blackout in the South Pacific. There were no CMEs during the event, according to experts. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured the eruption on Friday just before 1 AM UCT, or...
Brother Seizes Crocodile by Jaws, Saves 9-Year-Old Sister From Near-Fatal Bite —Namibia, Africa
A nine-year-old girl in Namibia was saved from the jaws of a crocodile by her brave brother, who wrestled the beast until it let her go. The crocodile attacked the siblings as they were fetching water for their village of Ntara in Namibia's Kavango West region. Wrestling with a Crocodile.
Bright Green Comet From the Stone Age Will Light Up the Sky Once Again This January
A vibrant green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be approaching Earth in the month of January, providing a once-in-a-civilization sight. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the comet last traversed the solar system in the Stone Age, some 50,000 years ago. According to NASA, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will...
