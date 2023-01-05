ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Elevating Your Home’s Interior with the Latest Design Trends

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The new year brings the perfect opportunity for a refresh, especially in your home. Franky Hernandez and Tam Coriell, owners of the Park City company Studio Interiors, teach you what you can do to take the décor you already have to the next level.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

How these elite dancers train for dazzling ballet performances

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — First introduced to our community nearly three years ago, Central Utah Ballet has since grown to become one of the state’s leading names for its world-class programs. Brought to life by founder Jennie Creer-King, the academy focuses on syllabus-based classical ballet...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Search and Rescue Teams Had A Busy Weekend

EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam Footage Shows Off-duty SLCPD Officer …. ABC4 obtained bodycam footage of the officer who responded to the scene where an off-duty Salt Lake City Police Department officer allegedly hit a man with his car while under the influence.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Corner Canyon locked down after potential threat

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — The lockdown has been lifted, according to Jeff Haney with the Canyons School District. Police have determined the threat to be not credible. DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Corner Canyon High School has reportedly been placed on a locked down after a message was interpreted as a potential threat.
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths

OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes into building

OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Teen arrested suspected of Taylorsville apartment arson

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville teen has been arrested, accused of setting fire to the unit he was living in at a Taylorsville apartment on Friday, Jan. 6. Rodney Davis, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Community Mourns Loss of Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By 17-Year-Old

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT

