Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Transform a Grocery Store Cake into a Customized Birthday Creation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Mother-daughter duo, Rose Storey Usenova and Lola joined us on the show to celebrate Lola’s 3rd birthday. And what better way to celebrate than with a delicious, customized cake?. If you don’t have the time or resources to order a...
ABC 4
Elevating Your Home’s Interior with the Latest Design Trends
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The new year brings the perfect opportunity for a refresh, especially in your home. Franky Hernandez and Tam Coriell, owners of the Park City company Studio Interiors, teach you what you can do to take the décor you already have to the next level.
ABC 4
How these elite dancers train for dazzling ballet performances
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — First introduced to our community nearly three years ago, Central Utah Ballet has since grown to become one of the state’s leading names for its world-class programs. Brought to life by founder Jennie Creer-King, the academy focuses on syllabus-based classical ballet...
ABC 4
Search and Rescue Teams Had A Busy Weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam Footage Shows Off-duty SLCPD Officer …. ABC4 obtained bodycam footage of the officer who responded to the scene where an off-duty Salt Lake City Police Department officer allegedly hit a man with his car while under the influence. Community Mourns Loss of Girl Allegedly Shot Dead …. A...
ABC 4
Corner Canyon locked down after potential threat
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — The lockdown has been lifted, according to Jeff Haney with the Canyons School District. Police have determined the threat to be not credible. DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Corner Canyon High School has reportedly been placed on a locked down after a message was interpreted as a potential threat.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths
An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
ABC 4
2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes into building
Two people have been pronounced dead and one injured after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a building in Ogden Sunday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept. 2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes …. Two people have been pronounced dead and one...
ABC 4
Teen arrested suspected of Taylorsville apartment arson
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville teen has been arrested, accused of setting fire to the unit he was living in at a Taylorsville apartment on Friday, Jan. 6. Rodney Davis, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
ABC 4
16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager
A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
ABC 4
Community Mourns Loss of Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By 17-Year-Old
A high school student was allegedly shot dead by a 17-year-old last night. Community Mourns Loss of Girl Allegedly Shot Dead …. A high school student was allegedly shot dead by a 17-year-old last night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years...
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
Comments / 0