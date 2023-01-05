Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Family refutes The Lewis Ranch is for sale
There are differing accounts out now about the possible sale of the Lewis Ranch. A website that was noted in news reports last week announced that the Nesbit home of the late Jerry Lee Lewis was being put up for sale. The property consists of more than 30 acres, a stocked lake, two ponds, self-contained apartment, swimming pool, and the Lewis home.
desotocountynews.com
Thousands raised through Buy a Tree, Change a Life
A check presentation Monday afternoon revealed $289,000 raised from the Silo Square fundraiser Christmas tree sale for Buy a Tree, Change of Life. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Silo Square and Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center revealed the final amount of money raised during the Buy a Tree, Change a Life Christmas tree...
lakelandcurrents.com
Slowly But Surely The Lake District Takes Shape
In a world of instant gratification, patience is not much of a virtue for most people and Lakeland is no exception to that rule. Yehuda Netanel, developer of The Lake District, knows that well and he hears the questions about why certain elements of the $400 million mixed-used project are not complete. “With all the progress we have made,” Mr. Netanel said, “people have to remember, the world changed during the COVID pandemic.”
actionnews5.com
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former owners of Double J Smokehouse and Saloon have been indicted on fraud charges, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue. On Dec. 15, John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40, were both indicted with a Class B felony count of theft of property over $60,000.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake man dies when struck by vehicle
A man died over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on Airways Blvd. in Southaven. According to Southaven Police, the accident took place about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 on Airways south of Hillbrook Drive. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders identified the victim as Dustin Ferguson, age...
desotocountynews.com
McRae: A look back and a look forward
I want to wish everyone a very happy new year! Before we look forward to 2023 and beyond (which I’ll do in just a moment), I want to look back at the year that was because it was quite a year. Let me just run through a couple metrics...
Oxford Eagle
Southern Craft Stove + Tap permanently closes doors
Southern Craft Stove + Tap closed their doors for the final time last week as they shut down operations after serving Oxford for over five years. The restaurant, located at 705 Sisk Ave., opened for business in October 2017 and served a varied menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, seafood, steak and an extensive selection of local beer and wine.
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
memphisparent.com
Christmas 2022: Hash Browns with Cranberry Sauce
Friday, December 23rd—In the spirit of the holidays, our outdoor cat, Tawny, left a present at the backdoor. While I’m not certain what the present was when it was alive, I do know that the remains were now solidly frozen to the doormat and to the nearby concrete slab. The current temperature here in Far East Memphis is two with a wind chill of minus 17.
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.
Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
DeSoto Times Today
David Taylor, Jr. steps into father’s old role as airport director
David Taylor, Jr. was pretty much raised at the Olive Branch Airport. He literally took his first plane ride from the airport when he was three months old. His father was airport manager for 30 years until his retirement in 2014, and he worked alongside him as a line supervisor and safety officer for 25 of those 30 years.
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Mississippi family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor
A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment.
Watch thief walk out of store with large lottery display
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a large display case of scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in northeast Memphis Thursday night. The theft happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy USA in the 5800 block of Summer Avenue. In the store’s surveillance video, you can see […]
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Comments / 0