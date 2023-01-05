Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
Related
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Cape Coral
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral-Fort Myers housing market to rise in value in 2023
While home prices across the country are expected to depreciate on average by 0.5% in 2023, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers housing market is forecasted to appreciate by 4.5%, according to a report from Veros Real Estate Solutions. VeroFORECAST evaluates home prices in over 300 of the nation’s largest housing markets. It predicts home value based on analysis of the fundamentals and interrelationships of numerous economic, housing and geographic variables pertaining to home value. Cape Coral-Fort Myers is expected to be the fourth strongest performing market in the next 12 months in part due to high demand and limited supply, the report states. Top-ranked Fayetteville, North Carolina; Wichita, Kansas; and Lincoln, Nebraska, rounded out the top five.
Are you eligible for Habitat's Affordable Homeownership program?
Habitat for Humanity is helping people get into affordable homes. A local mom was given the keys to her new house today. She wants you to know, with some hard work, you can become a homeowner too.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Punta Gorda homeowners left with questions about insurance after Ian
It’s been more than 90 days since Ian made landfall and there are still those looking for help. Specifically, homeowners not hearing back from their insurance company.
macaronikid.com
Allow me to re-introduce myself
Since starting this Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach edition of Macaroni KID, we've significantly grown both in subscribers and social media following! I think it's high time that I reintroduce myself to you all. I am a real person and a local parent, just like you! I thought I'd put a face to the name, to help you get to know me. As always, if you need to contact me, you can do so via email, Facebook or Instagram!
WINKNEWS.com
Second phase of Charlotte County Family Service Center to bring additional services
Charlotte County’s Family Service Center is a collaborative facility of government and nonprofit agencies working together to provide an integrated client service delivery system to residents. Phase two of the project broke ground in November 2022 with an expected completion date of November 2023. The facility is on a...
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
WINKNEWS.com
2 more Fort Myers Beach staples sell for big money
More businesses on Fort Myers Beach have been sold after being devastated by Hurricane Ian. While their prices seem sky-high, some are working to keep the old-school charm. The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood on Fort Myers Beach is officially under contract. The owners found a deal that they liked, and they worked out the terms and conditions.
luxury-houses.net
The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico
3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
Florida Weekly
Bonita Springs RV residents chased away from homes
Rhetta McEntyre and her husband Chucky have found themselves living on the side of a road in North Fort Myers after having two days to get out of the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs. They have bounced around from place to place over the past month and are just waiting for the knock on the door telling they have to move once again. They are have a lead on a few spots up near Jacksonville. McEntyre said she doesn’t ever want to come back to this area.
Charlotte County Property Appraiser accepting property tax refund applications
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser's office is accepting applications for partial property tax refunds for Hurricane Ian and Nicole victims.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian
The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
Directional drilling project begins in Naples for stormwater improvements
The City of Naples and DBE Utilities Services began the directional drilling at 3rd Avenue North beach end to 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico as part of the overall stormwater improvements.
WINKNEWS.com
Matt Little wakes up from coma on his birthday
A FEMA subcontractor who was injured on the job and spent time in a coma is now awake. Matt Little woke up just in time for his 40th birthday. The community was asked to surprise him with birthday cards. Little was on a Cape Coral roof on New Year’s Eve...
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
FEMA trailer denial has Cape Coral homeowner confused and frustrated
The homeowner claims FEMA told her the denial was due to the flood zone. However, just five blocks south, another family in the same flood zone has one.
WINKNEWS.com
Court hearing for Uber driver accused of rape in Villas
An Uber driver accused of chasing down a woman he had driven home and raping her outside her Villas apartment has a court hearing Monday morning. Felix Torres, 37, has been in jail for more than a month after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him as a rape suspect in December. Security cameras captured footage of a man deputies say is Torres dropping off his Uber passenger at the Ashlar Apartments on Corbel Circle, putting on a mask, catching up to the woman and covering her mouth as he attacks her. The man left his victim on the ground and ran away with her phone.
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up FEMA trailers on Saturday in Collier County
A glimmer of hope Friday for people needing temporary homes after Hurricane Ian. WINK News told Southwest Florida the FEMA trailers were delivered to the Par 4 Mobile Home community in Collier County in Dec. But, WINK News later found out the mobile homes are still vacant because there is...
Comments / 1