Green Bay Police Department sees two dozen suspected OWI arrests during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO