Green Bay Police Department sees two dozen suspected OWI arrests during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother jailed for neglecting child, was at a bar while 6-year-old wandered in parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
wearegreenbay.com
Police chase in Fond du Lac reaches speeds of 100 mph, driver tries to flee on foot
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee was arrested after he reportedly tried to flee from police in a stolen car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on January 9 around 12:15 a.m., police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from the Milwaukee area. The vehicle was reportedly in the area of South Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Police searching for two suspects after bullets hit apartment in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating an incident of shots fired at an apartment in the 500 block of South Fisk Street. According to a media release, officers with the Green Bay Police Department were sent to the residence on Monday, January 9, 2023, around 1:45 a.m. for a report of gunfire that had struck and entered an apartment and a parked vehicle.
WBAY Green Bay
1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
WSAW
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
wtaq.com
Appleton Woman Charged After Alleged Burglary, Theft at De Pere Church on Christmas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
wearegreenbay.com
One in custody following shooting incident in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning shooting incident in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 9 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 13th Street and Madison for reports of shots fired. Officers checked the area and found shell casings on the ground.
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
radioplusinfo.com
1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident
Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
wnmufm.org
Woman's body found following Marinette house fire
MARINETTE, WI— One person was found dead, following a house fire in Marinette on Friday. The Marinette Fire Department was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to 233 Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a 54-year-old woman inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
94.3 Jack FM
Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
