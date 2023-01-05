Read full article on original website
Ben-Gvir nixes rule allowing any MK to visit jailed terrorists
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday the cancelation of a regulation implemented by the previous government that allowed any lawmaker to meet with jailed Palestinian terrorists. Ben-Gvir said that he took the step after “concluding that these visits resulted in incitement and the promotion of terrorist actions.”...
Netanyahu: Claims judicial reform plans will end Israel’s democracy are ‘baseless’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected as “baseless” claims by critics that his government’s proposed judicial reforms would mark the end of the country’s democracy, and vowed to implement the plan “responsibly.”. “The truth is that the balance between the branches of government...
Knesset panel fast-tracks legislation to strip PA-funded terrorists of citizenship
A Knesset panel on Monday approved the fast-tracking of legislation to revoke the Israeli citizenship and residency of terrorists who receive a salary for their crimes from the Palestinian Authority. The Knesset’s House Committee, headed by MK Ofir Katz (Likud), authorized an expedited process of voting the bill into law,...
Palestinian Authority: Israeli measures to punish terrorism will lead to our collapse
Punitive measures imposed by Israel on the Palestinian Authority will “promptly lead to its collapse,” P.A. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday. Israel’s Security Cabinet last week approved the measures in response to what it described as the P.A.’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. They came a week after the U.N. General Assembly, at the urging of the P.A., passed a resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”
Israel revokes entry permits of PA officials who welcomed terrorist home
The Israeli Defense Ministry has revoked the entry permits of three senior Palestinian Authority officials after they participated in a homecoming ceremony for a convicted terrorist released from prison last week. The three officials, including an assistant to P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, arrived in the Arab Israeli town of Ar’ara,...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they'll get shot down, UK intel says
Russia's holding back because of worries about "reputational damage" if the combat jets are shot down over Ukraine, the British defense ministry said.
Israel moves ahead with transfer of PA funds to terror victims
Israel on Sunday transferred 138.8 million shekels ($39.5 million) of revenues collected for the Palestinian Authority to the victims of terrorism and their families. At a press conference on Sunday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, “We promised to fix this, and today we are correcting an injustice. This is an important day for morality, for justice and for the fight against terrorism. There is no greater justice than offsetting the funds of the Authority, that acts to support terrorism, and transferring them to the families of the victims of terrorism.”
Left-wing Israelis take to the streets as new government presses right-wing agenda further
(JTA) – As Israel’s new right-wing government continued to signal that it would push through measures to cripple the judiciary and clamp down on public dissent and news operations, thousands of citizens took to the streets in protest and one prominent opposition figure warned of imminent “civil war.”
A law professor worries Israel could become the next Hungary
(JTA) — Israel’s new governing coalition has been called the “most right-wing” in the nation’s history. That’s heartening to supporters who want the country to get tough on crime and secure Jewish rights to live in the West Bank, and dismaying to critics who see a government bent on denying rights to Israel’s minorities and undermining any hope for a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Defying police, Ben-Gvir orders probe into hero’s welcome for Arab terrorist
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday instructed Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to open a probe into what he views as internal failures that allowed public celebrations to be held last week for an Arab terrorist released from prison. Karim Younis, an Arab Israeli jailed for murdering Israel Defense...
Nikki Haley slams Biden for clumsy immigration-Holocaust comparison
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a vocal defender of the Jewish state, recently rebutted an absurd Holocaust parallel drawn by President Joe Biden. When asked by a reporter whether immigration was a basic human right, Biden responded, “Well, I think it is a human right if your family is being persecuted, if you’re being dealt with in a way—like I thought it was a human right for you know, Jews in Germany to be able to go and escape and get help where they could. But the other side of this is, there’s also, the people in this country have basic rights that are here—basic fundamental rights. We assure the people coming have been checked out, they’re not criminals, they’re not a problem, that they’re background checked.”
US and Israel must ‘stand together’ on Iran, Netanyahu tells AIPAC conference
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the AIPAC Political Leadership Forum through a video call from his office in the Knesset on Monday, speaking about the importance of U.S.-Israel cooperation on Iran in the pro-Israel lobbying group’s first major conference since the COVID-19 pandemic. “The time has come for...
Harvard denies fellowship to former HRW head over ‘anti-Israel bias’
Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth was denied a fellowship position at Harvard’s Kennedy School due to his “anti-Israel bias,” The Nation reported on Jan. 5. Roth was reportedly offered the position by Carr Center for Public Policy Executive Director Sushma Raman in May, and...
Jordan souring on Israel, expert says
Israeli-Jordanian relations have deteriorated significantly, especially in the last 10 years, Jonathan Schanzer, a senior vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracy, said during a talk he gave last week at the Washington-based Jewish Policy Center on “Jordan—Neither Here Nor There.”. Schanzer discussed how...
New non-profit helps show the way home for those seeking to move to Israel
Sometimes going home is hard. Enter La’aretz, a new non-profit organization with the mission to help Israelis and Jews overcome bureaucratic and financial obstacles to immigrating, returning, visiting and traveling to Israel. “There are a good amount of people that just give up on the idea of moving or...
US Secretary of State Blinken to arrive in Israel this month
United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel toward the end of January, Israeli media reported on Monday. The goal of the visit is to “coordinate expectations” between the Biden and Netanyahu administrations, as well as to prepare the ground for a visit by Netanyahu to the United States, which is likely to take place this year, according to the reports.
MyHeritage publishes 1.7 million-record Israeli immigration list
Online genealogy platform MyHeritage announced on Sunday the publication of a database comprising 1.7 million records, covering immigration to Israel from 1919. The company called it “the Israeli equivalent of the famous ‘Ellis Island’ immigration database for the United States.”. For more than a year, MyHeritage indexed...
