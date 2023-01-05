ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Bengals strengthened their bond to Damar Hamlin with latest gesture

It’s been tough for the Cincinnati Bengals and the entire football world lately. This past Monday, Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins and needed CPR as a result. Hamlin’s ties to the Bengals go further than the tragic...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: Bills safety making continued progress in recovery, neurological function is 'excellent'

Four days after arriving in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the road to a "remarkable" recovery, doctors announced Thursday. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday's game against the Bengals, requiring CPR and resuscitation before being taken by ambulance to the hospital's intensive care unit.
CINCINNATI, OH
ETOnline.com

Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital and Back in Buffalo One Week After Suffering Medical Emergency

Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital just one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a press conference from the University of Cincinnati Health Medical Center on Monday, the 24-year-old safety's physicians revealed that Hamlin has not only been discharged, but has returned to Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY

