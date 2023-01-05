Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Damar Hamlin Returns to Instagram and Flashes Wide Smile, Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming Support'
Damar Hamlin returned to Instagram for the first time since suffering a life-threatening tackle on Monday Night Football, thanking fans for their "overwhelming" support and flashing a wide smile!. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted Saturday a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote...
Damar Hamlin set ‘every alarm off in the ICU’ celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
"That was for you 3!" Nyheim Hines tweeted to Damar Hamlin after the Bills game.
atozsports.com
Bengals strengthened their bond to Damar Hamlin with latest gesture
It’s been tough for the Cincinnati Bengals and the entire football world lately. This past Monday, Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins and needed CPR as a result. Hamlin’s ties to the Bengals go further than the tragic...
Patrick Mahomes is oldest of AFC playoff starting QBs, so appreciate precious present
Since winning his first MVP four years ago, Patrick Mahomes says he would appreciate the next one even more ... as he’s learned such recognition and winning it all don’t just happen all the time.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: Bills safety making continued progress in recovery, neurological function is 'excellent'
Four days after arriving in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the road to a "remarkable" recovery, doctors announced Thursday. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday's game against the Bengals, requiring CPR and resuscitation before being taken by ambulance to the hospital's intensive care unit.
Bills Recognize Medical Personnel Pregame After They Help to Save Damar Hamlin’s Life
The Buffalo Bills took a moment to recognize their entire medical and athletic training staff ahead of their Week 18 home tilt against the New England Patriots Sunday. The 14-person team has been credited for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest six days ago on “Monday Night Football.”
ETOnline.com
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital and Back in Buffalo One Week After Suffering Medical Emergency
Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital just one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a press conference from the University of Cincinnati Health Medical Center on Monday, the 24-year-old safety's physicians revealed that Hamlin has not only been discharged, but has returned to Buffalo, New York.
