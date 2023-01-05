Dr. Roger Hess, the volunteer dental director of Medworks, was named the 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year by the Charitable Healthcare Network. Hess has volunteered for Medworks for the past five years and also works as a member of the board of networks for the company. When he is not volunteering, Hess works at and co-owns Periodontal Associates in Lyndhurst.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO