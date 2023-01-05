Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Bexley eyes antisemitism resolution
The Bexley City Council is expected to pass resolution 12-22 Jan. 10 condemning all forms of antisemitism in a move that council president Troy Markham said may be the first of its kind in the state and which is meant to make clear where city leaders stand as “silence is complicity.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldberg discusses legal career at Jerusalem high school
Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Judge Francine Goldberg recently visited with 12th-grade students at Mae Boyer High School in Jerusalem on Dec. 1 to discuss her experiences as a prosecutor and judge. The visit, which followed the students’ lesson on the play, “Twelve Angry Men,” was arranged by their teacher Elena Luria. Goldberg and Luria were classmates at Beachwood High School.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pamela Lewis Kanfer, education advocate, dies at 72
Pamela Lewis Kanfer, who was a champion for education, died Jan. 7 after a long battle with cancer in her adopted home in Palm Beach, Fla. She was 72. Kanfer, from Richfield, was a reading teacher who helped change the laws in Ohio so schools could meet the needs of dyslexic students.
Cleveland Jewish News
Frayman, Roman
Roman Frayman, a Holocaust survivor, born March 16, 1938, died Jan. 8, 2023. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Sachse). Loving father of Laura (Aba) Wagensberg, Michael (Julie) Frayman and Julie Frayman. Devoted grandfather of Aharon Chaim Wagensberg, Hannah Frayman, Jamie Frayman, Sophia Gabbay and Benjamin Gabbay. Dear brother of the late Chaim Frayman.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedrock acquires Stark Enterprises former nuCLEus site
Bedrock and Stark Enterprises announced the acquisition and sale of the former nuCLEus site which will complement the real estate firm’s recently announced Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan, according to a news release. nuCLEus was a mixed-used project that was proposed in 2014. Acquiring the seven-story parking deck at 611...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hess receives 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year honor
Dr. Roger Hess, the volunteer dental director of Medworks, was named the 2022 Free Clinic Dentist of the Year by the Charitable Healthcare Network. Hess has volunteered for Medworks for the past five years and also works as a member of the board of networks for the company. When he is not volunteering, Hess works at and co-owns Periodontal Associates in Lyndhurst.
Cleveland Jewish News
Eisenberg, Hy
Hy Eisenberg, beloved husband of Leah (nee Blick), passed away Jan. 8, 2023. Loving father of Pam (Herb) Jaffe, Marcy (Jay) Becker, Ina (Tim) Adkins and Stacy (Dan) O'Neill. Devoted grandfather of Alexis (Alex) Sedlay, Matthew (Kristina Maddox) Jaffe, Meryl Becker, Joseph Becker, Evan Adkins, Ryan Adkins, Molly O'Neill and Jack O'Neill. Great-grandfather of Sophia and Beatrix. Cherished son of the late Molly and Joe Eisenberg. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Diamond.
Cleveland Jewish News
Winter is here – protect yourself while shoveling
It’s winter in Cleveland, so we accept snow shoveling as an essential household chore. And, if the forecasts are accurate, we may be out braving the elements more frequently than normal this winter. Be prepared and take care to prevent injury or life-threatening conditions as you clear those driveways and walks.
