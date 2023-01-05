Read full article on original website
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Phillies Are Really High on Kody Clemens Following Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies front office and coaching staff are very high on Kody Clemens following a trade with the Detroit Tigers.
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 90: Arnold Prado
2022 High Level Dominican (Rookie) Overall 2022 regular season stats 29 games ⚾️ 1 HR ⚾️ 11 RBI ⚾️ .345/.457/.460 ⚾️ 16 BB ⚾️ 23 K. While it is always tricky to place too much stock in any rookie league work, DSL or even ACL, Arnold Prado is worthy of highlighting.
Trevor Bauer Isn't Worth It
There are people in every fan base saying their team should sign Trevor Bauer, but the only guarantee with him is that a majority of the fan base will not be happy
Dodgers News: Ron Cey Podcast Set to Feature LA Legend as Guest
Dodgers legend Ron Cey has a relatively new podcast, and his guest this weekend will be his longtime teammate in the L.A. infield, Bill Russell.
Detroit Tigers acquire Phillies' Matt Vierling, Nick Maton, Donny Sands
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands.Soto, an AL All-Star the last two years, had career highs with 30 saves and 64 games last season with 60 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander has a career record of 8-20 with 50 saves in 186 appearances over four years with the Tigers.The 26-year-old Clemens made his major league debut in Detroit last...
