Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Concrete evidence emerges to prove Zachary Levi is guaranteed a spot in James Gunn’s DCU
Henry Cavill is done as Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s tenure as Black Adam was embarrassingly short-lived, Michael Keaton’s comeback is effectively doomed before it’s even started, rumors swirl around Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman, and Ezra Miller’s negative publicity has placed question marks around the Flash, but Zachary Levi‘s Shazam is a safe bet to stick around the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista could have been ‘the next Rock’ if he wanted to, but Dwayne Johnson couldn’t be the new Bautista
One of the biggest talking points of the last week has been the debate over the merits, qualities, and differences between Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista, with the latter kicking things off by saying he never had any interest in being the second coming of The Rock. The Guardians of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Hanks pitches himself for a fourth wall-breaking blockbuster team-up with Dwayne Johnson
Even though he’s reigned as one of the biggest and most popular stars in the business for over 30 years, Tom Hanks has never even come close to signing on for a blockbuster action spectacular, with his three-film stint in Ron Howard’s Robert Langdon trilogy the nearest he’s ever been to the orbit of a big budget IP-driven title designed with mass-market appeal.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Cameron’s war against the MCU continues as a surprising movie takes the blame for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
James Cameron came close to directing Spider-Man in the 1990s, but ever since then, he’s placed a target on the back of the humble comic book adaptation. For someone who claims to have no interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he certainly talks about it an awful lot, but the legendary filmmaker is now taking on Kevin Feige’s franchise in the battle for box office domination.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk lambasts ‘tragic’ Jimmy Fallon for making fun of his son’s name
Elon Musk is none too happy with late-night host Jimmy Fallon for mocking his son’s name in a stand-up routine, calling it “tragic”. The late-night circuit is one of those strange television mainstays. Despite the sense nobody actually watches them live, they continue to do business for their networks thanks to social media. If your YouTube recommendations aren’t just an assortment of the two big Jimmy’s (Kimmel and Fallon) there must be something wrong with your feed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson starts ‘Eternals’ crossover rumors as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ isn’t quite as epic as hoped
It doesn’t take much to get Marvel fans theorizing, but in this case they’ve been gifted with some juicy evidence which may supply us with a couple of clues as to what’s coming in the MCU in the next few years. Just as talk of what might be the most over-powered team-up in the franchise’s history has begun, another much-missed Marvel star has practically announced that they’ll be back for one of the saga’s most-anticipated upcoming shows. But, first, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might not be as super-sized in scope as we have been led to believe…
wegotthiscovered.com
No, Dwayne Johnson isn’t in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ but arch-nemesis Vin Diesel is sure to show up in the sequels
Even though he most definitely isn’t, viewers of Avatar: The Way of Water have found themselves convinced that Dwayne Johnson plays a minor background role in the blockbuster sci-fi sequel, thanks to the presence of a huge buff bald dude with tattoos. While that does aptly describe the actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mediocre thriller that dropped an A-list cast in a C-list movie pays off a deadly streaming debt
Filmmaker Scott Cooper and his muse Christian Bale have found massive success on Netflix with their third collaboration on period-set mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, but the duo’s first creative partnership was hardly showered in glory, even though Out of the Furnace definitely has its fans. Proving that...
wegotthiscovered.com
An absurd action thriller that fully embraces its ridiculous nature brings the beef on streaming
For someone who claims they have no desire to be an action hero, Dave Bautista has proven himself to be pretty good at it. While you rarely see him taking top billing in a big budget shoot ’em up, we’d be more than happy to see him make it a regular thing if they all turned out to be as ridiculously entertaining as 2018’s Final Score.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Fast & Furious’ arch-enemies are having a great time on set without him
Thanks to the deluge of reports to have emerged in the aftermath of Black Adam, many fans have been viewing Dwayne Johnson’s beef with Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson in an entirely different light. For the longest time, The Rock’s issues with his longtime collaborators...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson praises a fellow wrestler’s acting chops, and it sure ain’t Dave Bautista
The list of professional wrestlers to have tried their hand at acting is a great deal longer than the one comprised of those who managed to find sustained success in Hollywood, because not everybody gets to be Dwayne Johnson. Ironically, one of the most successful wrestlers-turned-actors there’s ever been doesn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ which nobody has seen, gets blasted for being too short
If there’s one thing you can always rely on when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, it’s mountains being made out of molehills. Or in this case an anthill, with Peyton Reed’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming under fire for being too short.
wegotthiscovered.com
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly talks Beth Dutton’s growth as Wes Bentley reveals what Jamie should be most afraid of
Howdy Yellowstone fans, while we’re not sitting around waiting for a new episode of our favorite cowboy drama this week, we’re still embracing all things Dutton as the midseason hiatus drives on. Of course, there’s still the powerhouse of a series, 1923, in Taylor Sheridan’s growing universe to keep us occupied, and there’s a lot of news regarding the heart of the realm, the one that started it all. Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is opening up about how Beth Dutton is growing this season as Wes Bentley is sharing what he thinks Jamie should be most afraid of right now: and we have to say, we agree.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is the villain in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’
Ant-Man is the latest Marvel hero to find their way into a threequel, with him joining the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America in having his own trilogy. As people say, a hero is only as good as the villains he faces and Ant-Man has fought some interesting ones during his trilogy. The first film was released in 2015 and saw Corey Stoll serve as the villainous foil to Scott Lang in the form of Yellowjacket. The sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp had Ghost and Sonny Burch, and with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here it’s time to learn about the duo’s new foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Iron Man 3’ gets blamed for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ being a disaster, because why not at this point
If you thought a brand new year would see the backlash towards Thor: Love and Thunder either slow down or disappear into the ether, then we can do nothing but admire your unbridled optimism. If anything, the vocal opposition towards Taika Waititi’s polarizing sequel has only increased, leaving us concerned about where things could head over the next 12 months.
Comments / 0