Citrus County Chronicle
Flames score 4 goals in 2nd period, hold off Stars 6-5
DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor...
Citrus County Chronicle
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
Unclear whether Hamlin will attend Bills game after collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It is unclear whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. A person with direct...
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks
MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart...
Citrus County Chronicle
Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds left to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. “I made a tough shot but it shouldn’t have come to that after we were up by so much,” said Embiid, who finished 30 points and seven rebounds.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cards president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak addressed the media Saturday morning at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals Winter...
Citrus County Chronicle
Smith scores 27 points, No. 8 Gonzaga routs Portland 115-75
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Malachi Smith had a season-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and No. 8 Gonzaga used a dominant first half to rout Portland 115-75 on Saturday night. Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed, racing to a 40-14 lead with seven minutes left in the...
