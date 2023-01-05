ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caretakers of Uga explain history of Georgia mascot line

ATLANTA — Georgia's current line of pure white English bulldogs, known as the "Uga" line, has spawned the team's beloved four-legged mascot for the past six decades. As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against Texas Christian University, Uga X will watch from the Seiler home in Savannah.
Students watch Dawgs win another championship at Stegeman Coliseum

ATHENS, Ga. — The excitement for Georgia football fans is contagious across the country now as the Bulldogs have played -- and won -- their second-straight National Championship game in a row. University of Georgia students decked out in red and black filled the inside of the Stegeman Coliseum...
Fast Facts | All about UGA football, their cheerleaders, band and mascot

ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are in California, gearing up for the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday against the TCU Horned Frogs. Here's some information on the team, their cheerleaders, band and of course, the team's mascot, Uga. When were the Bulldogs formed?. The University of...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP...
Conyers doctor agrees to pay 1.8M settlement, lawsuit claims patients injured during needless surgery

ATLANTA — A Conyers doctor agreed to pay nearly $2 million in settlements after she was accused of performing "unnecessary" surgeries. Doctor Aarti D. Pandya, who also runs Pandya Practice group, agreed to pay $1,850,000 after a lawsuit was filed claiming she performed these surgeries to receive insurance payments from Medicare, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
