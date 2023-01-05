Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
WMAZ
Caretakers of Uga explain history of Georgia mascot line
ATLANTA — Georgia's current line of pure white English bulldogs, known as the "Uga" line, has spawned the team's beloved four-legged mascot for the past six decades. As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against Texas Christian University, Uga X will watch from the Seiler home in Savannah.
WMAZ
Legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley narrates hype video ahead of national title game
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia released a hype video ahead of its final game of the season against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship, narrated by legendary head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley, who died last October, walks onto the screen at the start of the video and begins...
WMAZ
Back-to-back: Georgia repeats as national champions with 65-7 rout of TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Update: Georgia wins their second consecutive National Championship in the largest margin of victory in national championship history by a final of 65-7 over TCU. Georgia finishes the season a perfect 15-0 and winds up with the most wins in school history. Stetson Bennett finished his...
WMAZ
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
WMAZ
Students watch Dawgs win another championship at Stegeman Coliseum
ATHENS, Ga. — The excitement for Georgia football fans is contagious across the country now as the Bulldogs have played -- and won -- their second-straight National Championship game in a row. University of Georgia students decked out in red and black filled the inside of the Stegeman Coliseum...
WMAZ
Former Dawgs from Central Georgia send well wishes to team ahead of national title game
MACON, Ga. — Georgia plays TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The Bulldogs are hoping to become the first team in the playoff era to repeat as national champions. Central Georgia has seen its share of Dawgs over the years from schools like Houston...
WMAZ
From Athens to LA: The best moments, performances this season for the Dawgs
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs are on the doorstep of making history and are looking to become the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national titles. A season ago, the Bulldogs marched to Indianapolis with significant moments in critical games like the opener...
WMAZ
'We hunted tonight' | Here's what Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett said after Georgia's national title
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the team sealed their second straight national title on Monday night that he had something of a theme for the season, a message to steer away from the classic championship-defense-challenge of feeling like everyone's coming after you with their best shot.
WMAZ
How Georgia coach Kirby Smart's son fosters deep connection among UGA players
LOS ANGELES — There are a ton of storylines behind the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs as they chase their second-straight national championship. Although there are a ton of secrets as to why the Bulldogs have had so much success in the past few seasons, a big part of that lies close to the Smart family.
WMAZ
Who is singing the national anthem in the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship?
ATLANTA — It took 40 years for the Georgia Bulldogs to take home the 2022 trophy in last year's nail-biting National Championship. Now, fans are getting ready to be at the edge of their seats as the team attempts to pull a back-to-back win Monday night. The Dawgs will...
WMAZ
Fast Facts | All about UGA football, their cheerleaders, band and mascot
ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are in California, gearing up for the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday against the TCU Horned Frogs. Here's some information on the team, their cheerleaders, band and of course, the team's mascot, Uga. When were the Bulldogs formed?. The University of...
WMAZ
Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP...
WMAZ
Looking for 'a spot to tailgate,' Gov. Kemp lands in Los Angeles to support the Dawgs in title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has arrived in Los Angeles with his family ahead of the Dawgs-Frogs championship matchup -- and despite the tailgating ban in place, he is still in search of where to hang out with UGA fans. In a post to Twitter that included...
WMAZ
Georgia woman shot in head in front of children in road rage incident on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A northern Georgia family's night at Monster Jam in Greenville, South Carolina turned into nightmare on Sunday as they were driving back to their home in Stephens County, Georgia. Branden Stevanus, his wife Heather and their 6 and 9-year-old children were heading down I-85 southbound...
WMAZ
Conyers doctor agrees to pay 1.8M settlement, lawsuit claims patients injured during needless surgery
ATLANTA — A Conyers doctor agreed to pay nearly $2 million in settlements after she was accused of performing "unnecessary" surgeries. Doctor Aarti D. Pandya, who also runs Pandya Practice group, agreed to pay $1,850,000 after a lawsuit was filed claiming she performed these surgeries to receive insurance payments from Medicare, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
