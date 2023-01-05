Prince Harry claims William and Kate encouraged him to wear Nazi costume

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that Prince William and Princess Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi soldier for a party in 2005.

In his new memoir, Spare, Prince Harry alleges that the couple “howled” with laughter when they saw him in the costume.

Harry has since described his choice of fancy dress for a “Colonials and Natives” party as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of [his] life.”

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has responded to the claims.

