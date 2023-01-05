Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Barbara J. Youpel
Barbara J. Youpel, 83, Rochester, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Barbara was born Sept.12, 1939. She married Harold A. Youpel on Aug. 23, 1985, and he preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nancy Riddle, Winnetka, Ill.; her son, Tom (Haj)...
Brenda C. Prater Smith
Brenda C. Prater Smith, 64, Warsaw, died surrounded by family Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. Brenda was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Kyle and Anna Marie (Hackworth) Prater. She was a 1976 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. She was married to Dan Smith, and he preceded her in 2007. Brenda had been an apartment manager and prepared taxes. She enjoyed selling Avon products and spending time with her grandchildren.
North Webster Community Public Library — Cookbook Club To Make ‘Stone Soup’
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. Cookbook Club, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This month’s theme is winter comfort foods. Bring your...
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
Corey Clark
Corey Clark, 35, Warsaw, died Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 29, 1987. Corey is survived by his father Martin Clark, Warsaw; brother, Russell (Jessica) Clark, Etna Green; maternal grandmother, Edith Garner, Milford; and paternal grandmother, Leota (Jim) Jones, Williams, Ariz. Thompson...
James R. Semler
James R. Semler, 81, Churubusco, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence in Churubusco. He was born June 28, 1941. On April 7, 1994, James married Cindy Terman. Survivors include his wife Cindy Semler, Churubusco; children Randy Semler, Michigan City, Eric Semler, Warsaw, Amy Semler, Montana,...
Larry Hatcher Jr.
Larry Hatcher Jr., 49, Plymouth, died Jan. 6, 2023, at St Joe Health System Mishawaka Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born March 18, 1973. On Dec. 30, 2017, he married Jeanine Xaver, who survives. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanine; his mother, Joyce; his son, Zachary Bridgman;...
Edward Becker — UPDATED
Ed Becker, 74, Cromwell, died at 3:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Edward Louis Becker was born March 19, 1948. On May 9, 1970, Ed was married to Vicki Squires. She preceded him in death. Later, on Oct. 12, 2021, Ed was married to Jean Cunningham; Jean survives at home.
Pamela M. Rundberg
Pamela Marie (McCall) Rundberg, 53, Warsaw, formerly of Marshall County, died at 6:39 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born July 22, 1969. Pam is survived by her children, Joseph Lynn McCall, Mishawaka, Bradley (Caitlin) Haney Burton, Kentucky, Summer (Nathan) Rundberg, Elkhart, Amber Rundberg (Justin) South Carolina, Victor Rundberg (Jemina) Warsaw and Rachel (Jon) Boggs, Warsaw; six grandchildren; sister, Susan Ryan, Argos; brothers, Rick McCall, Robert Henderson and Daniel Henderson; and life partner, Mike Norris.
Bernice C. Brown
Bernice C. Brown, 82, of rural Akron, passed at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Bernie was born on May 3, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Cornelius and Winnie (Kelderhouse) Sterk. Her family moved to Akron in 1948. She graduated from Akron High School in the class of 1958.
Mary Jane Runyan
Mary Jane Runyan, 81, Albion, died at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 29, 1941. On Jan. 19, 1959, she married James F. Runyan. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children Jay H. (Rene) Runyan, Ossian, Vicki...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 60000 block of Jefferson Street, New Paris. Report of battery. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incidents:. 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 500 block of East Ninth Street,...
Rodney K. Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, 67, Warsaw, died at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine (Kurtz) Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and piano and taught himself a variety of instruments such as the clarinet and guitar. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:53 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 300 block of Rochester Crossing Drive, Rochester. Driver: Robert M. Howard, 50, Hudsonville. No details available at this time. 7:56 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, North SR 25 and East CR 400N, Rochester. Driver:...
Owen ‘Butch’ D. Morgan Jr.
Owen D. “Butch Morgan Jr., 73, a lifelong resident of South Bend, died early Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, in his home in South Bend. He was born May 29, 1949. Butch is survived by his sister, Pamela K. Sheppard, Argos; and his brother, Thomas M. (Rosie) Morgan, Plymouth.
Janet Ellen Johnson
Janet E. (Spangler) Johnson, 80, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 24, 1942. On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Johnson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ed (Rita)...
LuAnn (Miller) Greene — UPDATED
LuAnn Greene, 67, North Manchester, died unexpectedly on Jan. 4, 2023, at her home. LuAnn was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Rochester and was the daughter of Jack and Norma “Jeanie” (Hoffman) Miller. LuAnn is survived by her daughter, Stacy Michelle Stafford, North Manchester; son, Jason Russell...
Colleen M. King
Colleen M. King, 65, Grass Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her residence in Grass Creek. She was born March 24, 1957. Colleen and Richard ‘Rick” King were married on Oct. 12, 1984. Left to cherish the memories of Colleen are her husband, Rick; daughter, Angela King...
Rosemary Zielinski
Rosemary Elizabeth Zielinski, 92, South Bend, died at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Creekside Village, Mishawaka. Rosemary was born Aug. 26, 1930. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Rodgers; son, Michael Zielinski; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Home – Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services,...
Library To Host Children’s Yoga, Teen Craft Night
MENTONE — Children’s Yoga with Heather Barron returns Saturday, Jan. 14 at Bell Memorial Public Library. The session will begin at 11 a.m. in the library’s Large Conference room. This is a free program for children ages Pre-K through fourth grade. For more information, contact Billie Abalos at (574) 893-3200.
