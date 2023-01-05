Rodney Kurt Bollman, 67, Warsaw, died at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine (Kurtz) Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and piano and taught himself a variety of instruments such as the clarinet and guitar. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.

