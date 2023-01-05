ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan fire departments run through ice rescue training

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Dozens of northern Michigan firefighters and EMTs spent their Saturday not fighting fires, but out on the ice. Michigan Rescue Concepts has spent the past two decades teaching fire and police departments, and rescue squads how to save people from the water-- or in this case-- the ice.
GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

DNA helps identify woman who drowned in Lake Michigan in 1997

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We can't help but be curious where we come from and thanks to DNA testing kits, our curiosity can be satisfied. But that DNA sample you mail in, might one day be used for a much bigger purpose. In Oct. 1997, Dorothy Ricker, from Chicago,...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police to educate motorists about signs of human trafficking

LANSING, Michigan, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said on Monday that they will be teaming up with officers from across the nation in raising awareness about the potential signs of human trafficking. From Jan. 9 - 13, Michigan State Police officers will join colleagues with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

As Democratic majority takes over Michigan Legislature, priorities come into focus

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's full-time lawmakers will return to Lansing on Wednesday, with Democrats taking control of both chambers for the first time in four decades. Specifics on what legislation could be introduced in the new term are still somewhat unknown, but a picture is beginning to emerge of an interest in bipartisanship from both sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gun violence group calls on legislature to enact laws

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI

