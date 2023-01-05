Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan fire departments run through ice rescue training
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Dozens of northern Michigan firefighters and EMTs spent their Saturday not fighting fires, but out on the ice. Michigan Rescue Concepts has spent the past two decades teaching fire and police departments, and rescue squads how to save people from the water-- or in this case-- the ice.
Remains of woman who washed up on Lake Michigan shoreline identified 25 years later
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police announced Monday that the remains of a woman who washed up on a Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 have been identified. Last month, experts were able to identify Dorothy Lynn Ricker as the woman whose body was found on a shoreline in...
DNA helps identify woman who drowned in Lake Michigan in 1997
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We can't help but be curious where we come from and thanks to DNA testing kits, our curiosity can be satisfied. But that DNA sample you mail in, might one day be used for a much bigger purpose. In Oct. 1997, Dorothy Ricker, from Chicago,...
Michigan State Police to educate motorists about signs of human trafficking
LANSING, Michigan, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said on Monday that they will be teaming up with officers from across the nation in raising awareness about the potential signs of human trafficking. From Jan. 9 - 13, Michigan State Police officers will join colleagues with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance...
Veterans exposed to toxic substances encouraged to seek healthcare benefits
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- More than half a million veterans call Michigan home and many of them who believe they were exposed to toxins have been looking for help for decades. And now the PACT Act, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, is providing that help. “My experience in the...
As Democratic majority takes over Michigan Legislature, priorities come into focus
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's full-time lawmakers will return to Lansing on Wednesday, with Democrats taking control of both chambers for the first time in four decades. Specifics on what legislation could be introduced in the new term are still somewhat unknown, but a picture is beginning to emerge of an interest in bipartisanship from both sides.
Gun violence group calls on legislature to enact laws
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
