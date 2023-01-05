ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

cw39.com

Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YAHOO!

Nueces County sheriff: Correctional officer violated policy in inmate escape

The correctional officer responsible for supervising the inmate who escaped from the Nueces County Jail on New Year's Eve may face disciplinary action. On Dec. 31, Anthony Montez, a 54-year-old inmate trusty, escaped from the county jail during an evening trash detail. According to Sheriff J.C. Hooper, Montez was one of two inmate trusties who took all of the trash from meals to the dumpster outside of the building.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

