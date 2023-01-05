The correctional officer responsible for supervising the inmate who escaped from the Nueces County Jail on New Year's Eve may face disciplinary action. On Dec. 31, Anthony Montez, a 54-year-old inmate trusty, escaped from the county jail during an evening trash detail. According to Sheriff J.C. Hooper, Montez was one of two inmate trusties who took all of the trash from meals to the dumpster outside of the building.

