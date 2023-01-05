ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Swearing-in ceremony for new Police Chief John W. Thompson﻿

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's new police chief will be sworn in Tuesday morning. The Greensboro Police Department's swearing-in ceremony for John W. Thompson will be held at 9 a.m. at the Carolina Theatre on South Greene Street. Thompson, as well as family, friends, officers, staff, city officials and community,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

One man dead after domestic dispute lead to stabbing, police said

Winston-Salem police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday morning. Officers received reports of unknown trouble in the 600 block of West 13th Street near Underwood Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m., they found a 28-year-old, Christopher Salley Jr., suffering from a stab...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Tractor trailer overturned on US 52, road partially closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have closed part of U.S. 52 at University Parkway due to over turned tractor and trailer Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on the right southbound lane and entrance ramp to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad

Typically, the first babies born of the year get broadcasted in the first hours of a new year. But families can grow in more than one way. Here are the first adoptions of the year for shelters across the Piedmont-Triad. Burlington Animal Services. On their first day open of the...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina A&T introduces Vincent Brown as head football coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a new era of Aggie football in Greensboro. Monday, North Carolina A&T introduced Vincent Brown as the program's 22nd head football coach. Brown joins North Carolina A&T after spending the last four seasons as the Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for William & Mary.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy