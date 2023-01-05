Read full article on original website
Warrants issued for men part of Dads Against Predators group after Target store fight, shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said warrants have been issued for a group of men associated with D.A.P., or Dads Against Predators, and also another man not a part of the group after an assault and shooting at a Target store in June. In July, the Winston-Salem Police Department...
After a fatal crash, the Davidson County community is coming together to support the victims' family
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Davidson County community is coming together to support a family after a crash killed three people, including two children. Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg is selling cupcakes to raise money for the family of the victims of a crash Friday night. Highway patrol troopers say an...
Swearing-in ceremony for new Police Chief John W. Thompson
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's new police chief will be sworn in Tuesday morning. The Greensboro Police Department's swearing-in ceremony for John W. Thompson will be held at 9 a.m. at the Carolina Theatre on South Greene Street. Thompson, as well as family, friends, officers, staff, city officials and community,...
One man dead after domestic dispute lead to stabbing, police said
Winston-Salem police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday morning. Officers received reports of unknown trouble in the 600 block of West 13th Street near Underwood Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m., they found a 28-year-old, Christopher Salley Jr., suffering from a stab...
Fire wrenches through old school administration building in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — An old school caught on fire just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the town of East Spencer. A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, WCNC reports. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Churchland...
City of Winston-Salem asks for community input in hiring of police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem asks for community input when looking for new police chief. The city manager's office will hold two public forums in January about the hiring of a new police chief. The first will be held at the St. John CME Church on Northwest Crawford Place on...
Tractor trailer overturned on US 52, road partially closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have closed part of U.S. 52 at University Parkway due to over turned tractor and trailer Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on the right southbound lane and entrance ramp to...
Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad
Typically, the first babies born of the year get broadcasted in the first hours of a new year. But families can grow in more than one way. Here are the first adoptions of the year for shelters across the Piedmont-Triad. Burlington Animal Services. On their first day open of the...
Runner looks ahead to 45 mile 'Run-Raiser' for HOPE of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey is celebrating his birthday by embarking on a *very* long run, 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. But he hopes to have a lot of running buddies join him as a part of this 'run-raiser.'. For the third year, he's holding the...
North Carolina A&T introduces Vincent Brown as head football coach
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a new era of Aggie football in Greensboro. Monday, North Carolina A&T introduced Vincent Brown as the program's 22nd head football coach. Brown joins North Carolina A&T after spending the last four seasons as the Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for William & Mary.
