Clayton County, GA

Clayton News Daily

5 Clayton County inmates charged in alleged gang assault

JONESBORO — An inmate-on-inmate assault filmed at the Clayton County Jail has resulted in additional charges for several prisoners. According to interim Sheriff Levon Allen, the assault was part of gang violence within the jail. A total of five inmates have been charged with aggravated battery and possession of prohibited items.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it

LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
LAGRANGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb police investigate body found in Shoal Creek Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a body was found in a vehicle at Shoal Creek Park in Dekalb County. Sgt. Lynn Shuler with the DeKalb county homicide unit said that a 22-year-old man was found dead in a Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County rehires former troubled finance employee

JONESBORO — A familiar name and face has rejoined Clayton County’s finance department. Angela Jackson has been hired as the deputy chief financial officer of the Budget Division. She previously served as the finance director from 2009 to 2013 before abruptly resigning in April 2013. On Jan. 4,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

GBI will not investigate deaths at DeKalb County Jail

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will not investigate recent deaths at the DeKalb County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office and GBI confirmed. Investigative reporting by Decaturish revealed a high number of inmate deaths at the jail last year. It’s unclear if the GBI was asked only to look into the most recent deaths or all deaths at the jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

