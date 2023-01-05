Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
DeKalb police seek public’s help in solving 13-year-old’s death, 3 other cases
Police are asking the public for help with an unsolved homicide of a 13-year-old boy found dead in DeKalb County nearly four months ago.
2 injured after car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital’s ER in DeKalb
Two people were injured when a car crashed into a DeKalb County hospital Monday afternoon, officials said....
Clayton News Daily
5 Clayton County inmates charged in alleged gang assault
JONESBORO — An inmate-on-inmate assault filmed at the Clayton County Jail has resulted in additional charges for several prisoners. According to interim Sheriff Levon Allen, the assault was part of gang violence within the jail. A total of five inmates have been charged with aggravated battery and possession of prohibited items.
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said....
fox5atlanta.com
Two people in LaGrange stabbed, neither know who did it
LAGRANGE, Ga. - On Jan. 6 around 11:13 p.m., LaGrange police said they found two people stabbed at a residence on Lindsey Street. Authorities said the stabbing happened after an altercation, but the victims told police they did not know who stabbed them. Both individuals were found to be intoxicated during the incident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb police investigate body found in Shoal Creek Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a body was found in a vehicle at Shoal Creek Park in Dekalb County. Sgt. Lynn Shuler with the DeKalb county homicide unit said that a 22-year-old man was found dead in a Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
Police release photo of suspect's truck in connection to hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a red pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run, which killed a 9-year-old. Investigators with APD's Accident Investigations Unit said they're looking for...
Person dies after being hit on I-285, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning while walking on the interstate. DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that around 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash on Interstate 285 northbound near the Indian Creek MARTA Station exit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car. On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mom of Eric Holmes, killed by police, meets with GBI
A mother's fight for justice continues. Eric Holmes was shot and killed outside his job by a Clayton County police officer just four days before Thanksgiving.
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County rehires former troubled finance employee
JONESBORO — A familiar name and face has rejoined Clayton County’s finance department. Angela Jackson has been hired as the deputy chief financial officer of the Budget Division. She previously served as the finance director from 2009 to 2013 before abruptly resigning in April 2013. On Jan. 4,...
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
wabe.org
GBI will not investigate deaths at DeKalb County Jail
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will not investigate recent deaths at the DeKalb County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office and GBI confirmed. Investigative reporting by Decaturish revealed a high number of inmate deaths at the jail last year. It’s unclear if the GBI was asked only to look into the most recent deaths or all deaths at the jail.
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
