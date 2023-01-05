ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hobokengirl.com

Bourke Street Bakery is Now Open in Jersey City

Bourke Street Bakery officially opened its Jersey City location on December 3rd and The Hoboken Girl. Since the signs were first posted under The Hendrix apartments, we’ve been anxiously waiting for this Australian bakery to open. Bourke Street Bakery lives up to the hype and we are so excited to bring this spot to your attention. Keep reading for our full review of the new Bourke Street Bakery and to discover what you can’t miss on the menu.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

An Inside Look at Hackensack Radiology in Hoboken

The greater New York area is known for attracting the nation’s best talent in the performing arts, business + finance, and even medical care — which means Hoboken is home to excellent healthcare options. Hackensack Radiology, located at 5 Marine View Plaza Suite 100 in Hoboken, is a group of physicians and healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality clinical diagnostics. The medical professionals at this local practice are passionate about utilizing the most advanced technology in the industry, ensuring the best possible experience for each patient and referring physicians, and delivering unprecedented care. Keep reading to learn more about the practice and what patients can expect at this local diagnostic center.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Yes, That Was Ron Perlman — Here’s Why He Was in Hoboken

From a Robert De Niro thriller being shot in Jersey City to recurring zombie appearances at the Hoboken station for a Walking Dead spin-off, Hudson County saw no shortage of film crews in 2022 — and it seems to not be slowing down in 2023 either. HG got an insider scoop that this weekend award-winning actor Ron Perlman was spotted in Hoboken, enjoying brunch at Halifax + walking along the waterfront (celebrities really are just like us). We did a little digging to find that Ron has returned to The Mile Square to continue filming his upcoming movie Day of The Fight, a boxing drama co-starring Joe Pesci — which we first reported back in December. Read on for what we know about Day of The Fight and other movies that have been filmed in town as of late.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

An Inside look at The Beatles Exhibit at the Grammy Museum Experience in Newark

The Grammy Museum Experience recently opened The Beatles exhibit and it has become one of the hottest attractions in Newark at the Prudential Center — apart from going to see the New Jersey Devils. Taking a stroll inside the exhibit, Beatles fans take a trip down memory lane, looking back at clothing worn by the band, photographs, and memorabilia from the 60s. Plus, there’s a lot to do at the exhibit with the interactive displays. Read on to learn more about The Beatles exhibit in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy