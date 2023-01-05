Read full article on original website
WOWT
Nebraska 2023 Unicameral committee assignments finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers finalized their committee assignments Monday, allowing the Unicam to move forward on its legislative session. The 40-7 vote to approve the committee on committees after a few delays Monday. At one point in the session, Speaker John Arch moved to suspend the rules and...
WOWT
Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
WOWT
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials and dignitaries joined a crowd of more than 3,500 people gathered Saturday night at CHI Health Center arena to celebrate Jim Pillen at the new governor’s inaugural ball. Pillen’s background colored much of his address at the event. He spoke about...
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 14...
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
WOWT
Nebraska Farm Bureau satisfied with Right to Repair memorandum with John Deere
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Farm Bureau says it’s pleased with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere on Right to Repair. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the organization and John Deere signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)...
