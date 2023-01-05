ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

New childhood obesity recommendations by American Academy of Pediatrics include surgery, weight-loss medications

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The American Academy of Pediatrics issued new recommendations Monday that called for aggressive, early evaluation and treatment of childhood obesity. The organization, representing a group of 67,000 pediatricians, said weight-loss medication and surgery for adolescents should be considered to address the health condition, upending longstanding practices of holding off on addressing weight issues.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 7, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Louis M. Barbieri Jr. passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2023. The Staten Islander native is survived by his sons Louis and Vincent, as well as his Father Louis Sr.; brothers Mark (Lisa) of Cairo, NY, and John (Rosemarie) of Staten Island. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Life Stories: A teacher who made math fun. And he loved comic books. Ron Forman dies. He was 79.

One fateful day in 1967, Ron Forman’s mother, Blanche, went to a dentist’s appointment in Brooklyn. She may only have needed a teeth cleaning, but Blanche left that dentist’s office with more than just plaque-free incisors. She also left with a hunch: that Ann, the attractive, young dental hygienist who had assisted the dentist, would be a perfect love match for her older son.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC-themed boutique opens at Empire Outlets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Lola Star was growing up in Detroit, Mich., she blasted disco tunes from a pink boom box while she circled her parent’s basement on roller skates. Dressed in her grandmother’s fringed flapper dress, dreaming of a life as a colorful showgirl, the young, free-spirited Star had ambitions of becoming a roller disco queen and filling the world with happiness. Today, most of those aspirations have come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 premieres this month: What to expect

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “Jersey Shore” gang is taking the show on the road. “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 6 will follow Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Staten Islanders Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino fist-pumping all around the continental U.S., according to MTV.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon within the confines of the 120th Precinct. According to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, at approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St. in Stapleton, and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

