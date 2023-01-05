Read full article on original website
New childhood obesity recommendations by American Academy of Pediatrics include surgery, weight-loss medications
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The American Academy of Pediatrics issued new recommendations Monday that called for aggressive, early evaluation and treatment of childhood obesity. The organization, representing a group of 67,000 pediatricians, said weight-loss medication and surgery for adolescents should be considered to address the health condition, upending longstanding practices of holding off on addressing weight issues.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big NYC hospitals
NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals went on strike Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations did not produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout involves as many as 3,500 nurses at...
‘Acting Out!’, new youth acting school debuts on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Parents with young aspiring actors who wish to develop their child’s talents need look no further. Steve Stanulis, an actor/director who has worked alongside the likes of stars such as Kanye West and Vincent Pastore, has partnered with Little Victory Theatre to open an acting school for the island’s future academy award winners.
‘The Wanderers’ get an education at one of NYC’s iconic music stores: Castellano’s House of Music
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - If music has a home office on Staten Island, that place might very well be Castellano’s House of Music. The long-standing, family-owned shop, with two locations, is a place where generations of Staten Islanders have gone for music lessons and to buy guitars, basses and other instruments.
Hate to be a buzzkill, but NYC educators already worried about increasing student weed use (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Call it an unintended consequence. Or a totally predictable outcome. New York City school staffers have reported an increase in student use of marijuana, according to Chalkbeat. And it’s not just high schoolers we’re talking about. Educators told Chalkbeat that they’re seeing more...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 7, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Louis M. Barbieri Jr. passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2023. The Staten Islander native is survived by his sons Louis and Vincent, as well as his Father Louis Sr.; brothers Mark (Lisa) of Cairo, NY, and John (Rosemarie) of Staten Island. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Life Stories: A teacher who made math fun. And he loved comic books. Ron Forman dies. He was 79.
One fateful day in 1967, Ron Forman’s mother, Blanche, went to a dentist’s appointment in Brooklyn. She may only have needed a teeth cleaning, but Blanche left that dentist’s office with more than just plaque-free incisors. She also left with a hunch: that Ann, the attractive, young dental hygienist who had assisted the dentist, would be a perfect love match for her older son.
‘He will always be with us’: Fallen Staten Island firefighter honored by FDNY in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over 150 emergency responders, elected officials, community leaders, friends and family came together at the Engine Company 163/Ladder Company 83 firehouse in Westerleigh on Saturday to honor the late FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello, a man loved by his community, who dedicated his life to his family and to public service.
Art teacher in Westfield, N.J. classroom overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, police say
WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey middle school art teacher has been arrested more than a month after overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students, authorities announced Friday. The Westfield Police Department (N.J.) said 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an educator at Roosevelt Intermediate School, has been charged with “drug-related...
These healthy eating habits linked to lower risk of death: Study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sticking to healthy eating patterns lowers the risk of death, Harvard researchers found in a large, long-term study. The research, conducted by scientists at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found four separate diet patterns were tied to a 14% to 20% lower mortality risk.
NYC-themed boutique opens at Empire Outlets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Lola Star was growing up in Detroit, Mich., she blasted disco tunes from a pink boom box while she circled her parent’s basement on roller skates. Dressed in her grandmother’s fringed flapper dress, dreaming of a life as a colorful showgirl, the young, free-spirited Star had ambitions of becoming a roller disco queen and filling the world with happiness. Today, most of those aspirations have come true.
NYC unveils plan to convert vacant office space; could create 20,000 new homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A series of recommendations unveiled Monday could help create housing for New York City residents, according to a new report from Mayor Eric Adams’ office. The report, called the New York City Office Adaptive Reuse Study, makes 11 recommendations in three general areas that...
Helicopter, large NYPD presence in Stapleton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Early Monday afternoon, several police vehicles and an NYPD helicopter were seen searching the waterfront area in Stapleton. According to unconfirmed radio transmissions, police canvassed the area looking for an individual who is wanted in connection with a report of a robbery. At least two...
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 premieres this month: What to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “Jersey Shore” gang is taking the show on the road. “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 6 will follow Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Staten Islanders Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino fist-pumping all around the continental U.S., according to MTV.
Clutch shots: Sunday afternoon CYO Basketball at Blessed Sacrament | Subscribers can download images free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Blessed Sacrament in Westerleigh was action-packed as basketball players competed in CYO games Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Big baskets, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of us.
‘A person who could bring out the best in people:’ Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, reminisces about late comedian a year after his death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the one-year anniversary on the death of Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo, the wife of the late comedian, actor and host, reminisces about her “sweet” and “adorable” husband of four years, whom she considered her best friend. In an exclusive essay...
Source: Staten Island man accused in fatal hatchet attack, shooting in Brooklyn in possible love triangle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating whether a love triangle led to a gruesome attack where a man from New Springville allegedly fatally shot and hacked a victim with an ax in Brooklyn, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane,...
Speed cameras, more Vision Zero madness to follow us everywhere in New York State? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One of the better things about leaving the five boroughs and traveling elsewhere in New York State is that we drivers don’t have to worry as much about running afoul of Vision Zero. We can leave behind that constant, haunted feeling that we’re going...
NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon within the confines of the 120th Precinct. According to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, at approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St. in Stapleton, and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money.
NYPD: Man, 23, stabbed on Staten Island; suspect remains at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The assault occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 56 Roxbury St., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by the police is...
