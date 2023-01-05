KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, January 7. Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of Vernon Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. On scene, they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

