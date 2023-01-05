Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
1 hospitalized Saturday following Edison Neighborhood shooting incident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, January 7. Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of Vernon Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. On scene, they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
go955.com
Battle Creek Police seize suspected fentanyl and cash during drug raid on Oak Street
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police plan to submit charges against a man after a drug raid last Friday at a home on Oak Street. A search warrant was executed at 11:30 a.m. by the police department’s Emergency Response Team with assistance from the BCPD Highway Hotel Interdiction Team, Gang Unit, and Special Investigations Unit.
go955.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
go955.com
Recall petitions filed against two Emmett Township officials, hearing set for January 18
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Petitions to recall two Emmett Charter Township officials have been submitted in recent days to the office of the Calhoun County Clerk. Calhoun County Clerk and Register of Deeds Kimberly Hinkley says a petition to recall trustee Jim Mead was submitted last Wednesday by Emmett Charter Township registered voter Gavin Powell. Mead’s four-year term expires in November 2024.
go955.com
City of Springfield to hold strategic planning workshop
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Springfield City Council, City staff and its strategic planning consultant are set to gather for a Strategic Planning Workshop on Tuesday, January 24. The workshop will take place at Springfield City Hall, 601 Avenue A., from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. “This...
go955.com
Well known Kalamazoo restaurant to close after a half century in business
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A downtown Kalamazoo staple closing it’s doors after 50 years in business. Theo & Stacy’s, located at 234 West Michigan Avenue near North Church Street, announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 8 that it will close for good after it’s last business day on Sunday, January 29.
go955.com
Kalamazoo’s Foundation For Excellence continues to fund improvements the city couldn’t afford otherwise
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – If you live in Kalamazoo, you likely got a newsletter from City Hall over the weekend, updating data on the Foundation For Excellence, which just celebrated its 5th anniversary. The one-of-a-kind fund is sort of like the Kalamazoo Promise, but instead of putting KPS...
go955.com
Kalamazoo residents encouraged to take a “Day On” to celebrate life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is encouraging residents the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by taking part in the annual Community-Wide Day of Service on Monday, January 16. City officials say community members can participate in a variety of community service...
Comments / 0