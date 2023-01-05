Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO