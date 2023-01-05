Read full article on original website
Kick Drum
3d ago
The chiefs get lucky again. The bills game is canceled. You think the nfl would have done this if kc was in the bills spot. Hell no. NFL wants kc in super bowl. We see the refs help them every week! It’s ridiculous
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFL World Is Freaking Out About This Kansas City Chiefs Trick Play
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has long been regarded as an offensive mastermind, particularly in the red zone. But he unveiled a gadget play during Saturday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders that was absurd, even by his standards. Unfortunately, the play won't even go down in the box ...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has interest from teams like the Panthers and Broncos but says he'll probably stay where he is. The post Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOOK: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wearing pullover with Damar Hamlin tribute
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is among the players across the league honoring Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 as he continues to show signs of improvement following his Week 17 injury. Mahomes came out for pregame warmups wearing a custom pullover, not unlike the one that...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes unreal history after shattering his own record vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already putting the finishing touches on his 2022 NFL MVP award resume. On Mahomes’ very first pass attempt of the Chiefs’ Week 18 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the one-time NFL MVP winner connected with Justin Watson for a crucial 67-yard play. The Raiders secondary left […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes unreal history after shattering his own record vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
wearebuffalo.net
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cameron Jordan disgusted at notion of playing for Browns and fans aren’t happy
Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.
Patrick Mahomes produces more magic on opening drive against the Raiders
Patrick Mahomes was off and winging Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. On the second play of the game, he found Justin Watson streaking down the sideline and delivered a perfect pass. The play went for 67 yards and set the Chiefs up at the Las Vegas 3. The drive...
Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star. The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious […] The post Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update
Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 8