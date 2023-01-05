ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Scarlet Nation

Next up in the portal

Another week where all the focus for Oklahoma football is going to be about figuring out how the pieces will come together for the 2023 team. Last week gave head coach Brent Venables a nice starting point, with some key decisions announced. Decision week, round No. 2 coming up. The...
Scarlet Nation

Green Ready for Norman

ORLANDO - Oklahoma's class of 2023 may be asked to make an impact along the line of scrimmage in year one in Norman. One player who could be fundamental to that request is Lee's Summit (Mo.) North Rivals100 offensive tackle Cayden Green. He caught up with SCOOPHD at the Under Armour All-American game about his plans in Norman and his final high school action.
