Recall petitions filed against two Emmett Township officials, hearing set for January 18
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Petitions to recall two Emmett Charter Township officials have been submitted in recent days to the office of the Calhoun County Clerk. Calhoun County Clerk and Register of Deeds Kimberly Hinkley says a petition to recall trustee Jim Mead was submitted last Wednesday by Emmett Charter Township registered voter Gavin Powell. Mead’s four-year term expires in November 2024.
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
Well known Kalamazoo restaurant to close after a half century in business
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A downtown Kalamazoo staple closing it’s doors after 50 years in business. Theo & Stacy’s, located at 234 West Michigan Avenue near North Church Street, announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 8 that it will close for good after it’s last business day on Sunday, January 29.
