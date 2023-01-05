ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

FOX43.com

Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Hivner's desire to race | Fast Lane

MANCHESTER, Pa. — There's a desire to race when you walk in the pits, week in and week out. It's in their veins; getting off work and rushing to the track. On occasion, that's Trey Hivner. The 22-year-old Manchester native was instantly hooked to racing at a very young...
MANCHESTER, PA
FOX43.com

1 injured in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On Jan. 7, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. At the scene, officers found one person with a...
LANCASTER, PA

