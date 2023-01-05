ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars vs. Titans: Treylon Burks Listed Questionable

By John Shipley
 4 days ago

The Titans' first-round rookie receiver will likely play, but the dynamic playmaker may not be 100%.

The official game status report is out for this Sunday's AFC South championship bout between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, with a few major names listed for each side.

Most notably, rookie first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks is listed as questionable with a groin injury after injuring it on Wednesday. Burks didn't practice on Thursday, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday that he "Should be okay,".

Burks is second on the Titans in receiving yards with 29 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing four times for 47 yards and providing spark plays for the Titans throughout the season.

Overall, linebacker Dylan Cole, safety Amani Hooker, cornerback Kristian Fulton and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere are also listed as questionable, while cornerback Davontae Harris is listed as out.

Returning for the Titans this week will be Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, and Josh Thompson.

“Yeah, we’re assuming all of those guys are going to be healthy. We’d rather go into this thing assuming everybody is going to make it," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week.

"They’ve obviously been dealing with the injury bug, sat some guys that were trying to get recovered versus Dallas, but we’re assuming their best is going to be available at all times. It is a very tough front to play against, they’re tough, they’re physical, they’re big, they’re strong. They’ve done a great job, really, against everybody they’ve played in terms of stopping the run. They just present matchup issues in terms of who they are and the way they play and the structure they play for a defensive front.”

As for the Jaguars, safety Andrew Wingard, long snapper Ross Matiscik, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, outside linebacker Travon Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff are all listed as questionable after each was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

While the Jaguars have six players listed as questionable, each is expected to play, especially after most of the group was listed as questionable before playing last Sunday vs. the Texans.

JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Titans: Jacksonville With No Injured Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars are completely healthy entering Saturday night's prime-time showdown with the Tennessee Titans. On the listed inactive for the Week 18 season finale, the Jaguars have zero injured players listed, instead making five players healthy scratches. WR Kendric Pryor. CB Montaric Brown. CB Gregory Junior. OLB De'Shaan Dixon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 18 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 20-16...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JaguarReport

Jaguars 20, Titans 16: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
