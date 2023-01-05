ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge native was named one of the contestants competing for a rose in the upcoming season of “ The Bachelor .”

Vanessa Dinh , 23, a Louisiana State University graduate and restaurant marketer, will compete in the 27th season alongside 31 other women for the final rose from 26-year-old tech executive Zach Shallcross.

Her bachelorette biography says she’s passionate about her work in marketing but hopes to find her life partner.

“The Bachelor” will follow Shallcross as he gets to know all the women in his season by going on dates, hometown visits and more.

Meet all the contestants here .

The new season is set to premiere at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 23 on ABC and Hulu.

