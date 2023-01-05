ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

ID Released For 2nd Victim In Double-Fatal, Wrong-Way Crash Involving CT State Representative

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago

Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the second victim in a wrong-way, double-fatal crash involving a popular state representative.

The crash took place on Route 9 in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell.

According to state police, the crash took place when State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams, age 39, of Middletown, was traveling south on Route 9 when he was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver identified as Katie Kimeda Mustafj, age 27, of Manchester.

The impact from the crash caused Williams' 2015 Infiniti to burst into flames, state police said.

Mustafji, whose 2014 Toyota Corolla came to a rest in the center median, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Williams, who was also pronounced dead at the scene, was taken to the medical examiner's office for positive identification.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1000.

Jax Dingo
3d ago

Reading English should be a requirement for getting a license. Also an iq test should be passed. Minimum 50 needed

Mariana Ramos
4d ago

this young driver know day l wonder if they know how to drive and know the route of the highway because if l don't know or are familiar with a road l would not drive R.I.P.

Guest
3d ago

Did I miss the part that said the young woman couldn't read or understand English? Or that she was on her phone? Please don't ASSume you know the facts.

Daily Voice

