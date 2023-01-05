GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A complaint has been filed with the Greeneville Police Department involving Assistant Chief Steve Hixson, according to Chief Tim Ward. At this time, we are aware that a complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department involving Asst. Chief Hixson. The Sheriff’s Department has requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation of the complaint. Our office will cooperate with the T.B.I. in their investigation in any way that we can. Any further information requests about this matter should be directed to the T.B.I.’s public information office.

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO