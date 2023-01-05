Read full article on original website
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
wjhl.com
Jonesborough alderman: Leaders 'heartbroken' over water outages, committed to accelerating upgrades
wjhl.com
TBI investigating alleged assault involving Greeneville Police assistant chief
wcyb.com
Blountville man accused of stealing two boats
(WCYB) — Deputies in Sullivan County, Tennessee arrest a man accused of stealing two boats from two separate residences. Tony Falin, 56, of Blountville, is facing two counts of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000. Deputies say the two boats were stolen in December. Both victims live on...
Human remains found in bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
Police respond to shots fired at Monarch Apartments days after fatal shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police responded to Monarch Apartments early Monday morning in reference to shots fired. A city spokesperson informed News Channel 11 that just after 1 a.m. on Monday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to building three at the apartment complex. A single shot was reportedly fired, and no injuries […]
Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
wcyb.com
Complaint filed with Greeneville Police Department involving assistant chief
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A complaint has been filed with the Greeneville Police Department involving Assistant Chief Steve Hixson, according to Chief Tim Ward. At this time, we are aware that a complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department involving Asst. Chief Hixson. The Sheriff’s Department has requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation of the complaint. Our office will cooperate with the T.B.I. in their investigation in any way that we can. Any further information requests about this matter should be directed to the T.B.I.’s public information office.
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
wjhl.com
Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton
993thex.com
Sullivan County Woman Arrested After Child Found Wandering Outside In Cold With No Shoes
A Piney Flats Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after being charged with Child Abuse and Neglect or Endangerment after authorities found a small child wandering around an apartment complex on Pickens Bridge Road Saturday morning. Johnson City Police arrested Sarah McCurry after police found the child with no shoes on, freezing cold with his hands and feet bright red. The child was taken a local hospital for treatment. McCurry was found by police inside an apartment asleep and unaware that the child was outside. McCurry is now being housed in the Sullivan County Jail.
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged after quadruple stabbing at Airbnb in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that six people were recently charged following a stabbing that injured four people on Monday. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said officers responded to an Airbnb rental on Gid Flynn Road at around 3:21 a.m. after someone...
Semi-truck fire on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
WYFF4.com
6 people charged in connection with quadruple stabbing in Madison County, sheriff says
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Six people have been charged in connection with a quadruple stabbing Monday morning in Madison County, North Carolina according to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, with Madison County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to an Airbnb rental on Gid Flynn Road in Marshall just before 3:30 a.m. in...
wjhl.com
Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot
Kingsport Main Post Office remains closed amid ‘extensive repair work’
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s primary post office remains closed nearly two weeks after a sprinkler water main break prompted a temporary closure. According to a United States Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson, the Kingsport Main Post Office at 1001 N. Eastman Rd. remains closed as of Monday, Jan. 9. “The safety and well-being of our […]
1 person ‘pinned’ after crash in New Tazewell
Crews worked to rescue a person who was "pinned" after a car crash in New Tazewell Friday.
993thex.com
T.B.I. Now Investigating Complaint Filed Against Greeneville Assistant Police Chief
The Greeneville Police Department is asking the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to take over an investigation after a complaint is filed against Assistant Police Chief Stephen Hixon. In a Press Release from Police Chief Tim Ward, Ward says his department will cooperate with the T.B.I in the probe in anyway they can. Greeneville Police say any further information requests about the investigation should be directed to the T.B.I. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we collect information from the T.B.I.
supertalk929.com
Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County
A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
