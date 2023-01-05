Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Hiker dies after being injured at Mt. Charleston
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed a hiker suffered deadly injuries at Mt. Charleston due to an avalanche on Monday. At about 12:23 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) received a call about an injured hiker on Mt. Charleston. LVMPD Search and Rescue and...
news3lv.com
Man found dead on street near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man was found shot to death on a street near downtown Las Vegas early Monday morning. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. at the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, located near Charleston Blvd and Fremont Street. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male lying...
news3lv.com
Woman dies one week after crash in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
news3lv.com
Support continues to pour in after sudden death of Desert Oasis student
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community members continue to experience heartache and shock after the shocking death of a 16-year-old Las Vegas student on Thursday. Ashari Hughes died after experiencing a medical emergency during a flag football game on the campus of Desert Oasis High School, where she was a student.
news3lv.com
Woman found shot to death inside Las Vegas home, police searching for suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found shot to death inside a Las Vegas home on Sunday. Officers got a report of an unresponsive woman found in the 200 block of N. 17th Street, near Fremont and Bruce streets, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police need help locating missing endangered man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's help locating an endangered man. Matthew Kemper, 46, was last seen on Jan. 5 at about 10:53 a.m. near the 11000 block of W. Charleston Blvd, and was last seen driving a grey 2018 Chevy Colorado pick-up truck with Utah plates G325FZ.
news3lv.com
3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly November stabbing near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing near downtown Las Vegas in the fall, according to police. Jeremy Garrett, 36, was taken into custody Friday for the Nov. 23 incident, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Officers had responded to the...
news3lv.com
Homicide under investigation near Tropicana, Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the east Las Vegas valley Monday, according to police. The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of S. Topaz Street, near Tropicana and Eastern avenues, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers found a man...
news3lv.com
High school student collapses, dies after suffering medical emergency during flag football
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 16-year-old high school student-athlete died after collapsing during a flag football game Thursday at her school in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a message sent to the school community. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Hughes died after...
news3lv.com
Construction project begins on stretch of I-15 northeast of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction begins Monday on a bridge project for Interstate 15 about 100 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that 24-hour traffic restrictions will be in place on Black Rock Road Bridge over I-15. The bridge is located about two miles...
news3lv.com
Tropicana exit from I-15 south closing next Tuesday; start of 'Dropicana'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic troubles around the Strip and I-15 are coming next Tuesday as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares to start the most impactful work to the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange project. NDOT plans to close the I-15 south exit to Tropicana east...
news3lv.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police investigated a fatal crash on I-11, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday morning. All southbound lanes were down and traffic was diverted to Auto Show Drive. The interstate reopened around 10:42 a.m. Check back...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD), Behind the Blue, and the city of Las Vegas, invited the community to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day recognized nationwide to express gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement. On Saturday,...
news3lv.com
CCSD police employees surprised with VGK jerseys on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police officers right here in our community are being honored on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Clark County School District took it to the next level with a cool surprise for some of its law enforcement employees. Three employees with the CCSD Police Department were...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant will be featured on an upcoming episode of Guy Fieri's hit Food Network reality series. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café announced that Fieri's trip to the restaurant will appear on the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" episode premiering Friday, Jan. 13. The...
news3lv.com
Henderson police arrest suspect accused of assault with deadly weapon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department arrested a suspect after allegedly threatening someone with a knife in the southeast valley. On Monday, police responded to the 300 block of Conestoga Way in reference to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, the...
news3lv.com
First Walmart Wellness Day of 2023, free health screenings and affordable immunizations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just in time for the new year, Las Vegas residents get to start down the path of getting and staying healthy. Walmart's across town will hold the first Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can get a variety of...
news3lv.com
One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
news3lv.com
Check out Chris Elliman at Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery is kicking off its 20-23 showcase series with a special three-month exhibition from surrealist artist Chris Elliman. He joins us live in studio now.
