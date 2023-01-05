ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Hiker dies after being injured at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed a hiker suffered deadly injuries at Mt. Charleston due to an avalanche on Monday. At about 12:23 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) received a call about an injured hiker on Mt. Charleston. LVMPD Search and Rescue and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead on street near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man was found shot to death on a street near downtown Las Vegas early Monday morning. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. at the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, located near Charleston Blvd and Fremont Street. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male lying...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies one week after crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Support continues to pour in after sudden death of Desert Oasis student

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community members continue to experience heartache and shock after the shocking death of a 16-year-old Las Vegas student on Thursday. Ashari Hughes died after experiencing a medical emergency during a flag football game on the campus of Desert Oasis High School, where she was a student.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police need help locating missing endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's help locating an endangered man. Matthew Kemper, 46, was last seen on Jan. 5 at about 10:53 a.m. near the 11000 block of W. Charleston Blvd, and was last seen driving a grey 2018 Chevy Colorado pick-up truck with Utah plates G325FZ.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3 hospitalized after emergency plane landing on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An airplane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A Da20 plane made a safe landing after encountering fuel issues in the northwest valley around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. The plane landed on the shoulder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for deadly November stabbing near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing near downtown Las Vegas in the fall, according to police. Jeremy Garrett, 36, was taken into custody Friday for the Nov. 23 incident, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Officers had responded to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Homicide under investigation near Tropicana, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the east Las Vegas valley Monday, according to police. The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of S. Topaz Street, near Tropicana and Eastern avenues, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers found a man...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Construction project begins on stretch of I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction begins Monday on a bridge project for Interstate 15 about 100 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that 24-hour traffic restrictions will be in place on Black Rock Road Bridge over I-15. The bridge is located about two miles...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police investigated a fatal crash on I-11, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sunday morning. All southbound lanes were down and traffic was diverted to Auto Show Drive. The interstate reopened around 10:42 a.m. Check back...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police arrest suspect accused of assault with deadly weapon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department arrested a suspect after allegedly threatening someone with a knife in the southeast valley. On Monday, police responded to the 300 block of Conestoga Way in reference to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, the...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after argument leads to shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a suspect after a person was found shot and dead in a vehicle Friday night. 38-year-old Theodore Pafundi was arrested for open murder following an argument that led to a deadly shooting in the east valley. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

