Ohio State

Ohio breaks 7 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 heading into 2023

By Mark Feuerborn
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,895 new COVID-19 cases, keeping cases essentially stable as it also hit a milestone in vaccinations against the virus.

The case change falls in line with a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years' holiday seasons. Before cases recently hung around in the 13,000 range, December's highest weekly amount of new COVID-19 patients reached just 17,891.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 1,985 new coronavirus cases per day. The 709 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days -- about 101 per day -- were an increase from 608 last week and 666 the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths also increased slightly for Ohio, as ODH said 105 died from the virus compared to 88 deaths the week prior. The state saw 93 deaths in the week before that.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 3,321,463 +13,895
Hospitalizations 134,193 +709
Deaths 41,033 +105
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
A total of 2,786 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days. Another 2,583 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,553,063 +2,786
– % of all Ohioans 64.62%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 68.13%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 7,000,907 +2,583
– % of all Ohioans 59.89%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 63.36%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
