Westchester County, NY

Open for business

Connecticut's first retail pot sales begin tomorrow. Governor Kathy Hochul prepares for her first State of the State address as an elected governor of New York. And finding a job is difficult without access to the internet. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She...
First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
New Haven police officers blame EMTs for Randy Cox's injuries

The five New Haven police officers who have been sued by Randy Cox for injuries that left him paralyzed have filed court papers blaming the EMTs who treated Cox. The officers claim the two EMTs from American Medical Response “misrepresented” Cox’s inability to move, and failed to intervene in the field by allowing the officers to move Cox from his holding cell to a stretcher.
Listen tonight: Frederick Delius’ Florida escape

When he was a young man Frederick Delius ran away from his home in northern England to his uncle’s citrus plantation in Florida. He shares his experiences during our music this evening with his Florida Suite. Tune in a 8pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
