Open for business
Connecticut's first retail pot sales begin tomorrow. Governor Kathy Hochul prepares for her first State of the State address as an elected governor of New York. And finding a job is difficult without access to the internet. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She...
On the eve of its first retail pot sale, Connecticut highlights erasure of cannabis convictions
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont highlighted the erasure of thousands of low-level cannabis convictions on the eve of the state’s legal retail sales of marijuana. The state's Clean Slate law took effect at the beginning of the month. The law will help provide social equity for people from the state’s...
Hochul's choice for the next chief judge of New York state faces strong headwinds
Groups opposed to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice of Hector LaSalle for the next chief judge came to the Capitol on Monday to call on her to withdraw his name, saying he is too conservative to lead the courts. Hochul, though, shows no signs of backing down. Representatives from unions,...
Cities and towns plan for Connecticut's first retail pot sales on Tuesday
Recreational marijuana sales begin on Tuesday in Connecticut. Officials say their cities are getting ready. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said it’s important to keep marijuana away from kids. “We have already seen probably three to four incidents in the last year or so, in our New Haven public...
First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday. Benjamin Zachs,...
Technology is advancing — and leaving some of Connecticut's workforce behind
Industries are eager to use new technology. Some employees can't keep up. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Erica Phillips to discuss her article, “Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
New Haven Mayor Elicker’s reelection campaign expected to qualify for public money
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker files his first reelection campaign finance report this week. It is expected to show that he has raised enough money to qualify for public financing. The New Haven Democracy Fund requires a mayoral candidate to raise small dollar donations from at least 200 city residents.
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. There are three factors at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford Healthcare's...
Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system
Some Massachusetts child advocates believe the state’s newly signed Foster Parent Bill of Rights could improve foster care and help recruit new families into an over-stretched system. The bill of rights, signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker before he left office in January, promises foster parents will be given...
New Haven police officers blame EMTs for Randy Cox's injuries
The five New Haven police officers who have been sued by Randy Cox for injuries that left him paralyzed have filed court papers blaming the EMTs who treated Cox. The officers claim the two EMTs from American Medical Response “misrepresented” Cox’s inability to move, and failed to intervene in the field by allowing the officers to move Cox from his holding cell to a stretcher.
Listen tonight: Frederick Delius’ Florida escape
When he was a young man Frederick Delius ran away from his home in northern England to his uncle’s citrus plantation in Florida. He shares his experiences during our music this evening with his Florida Suite. Tune in a 8pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
