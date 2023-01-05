Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
MEO Head Start application period for 2023-24 opens Feb. 1
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start, a 100% subsidized preschool program for low income families, will begin accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year beginning Wednesday, Feb, 1, 2023. Children who will be 3 or 4 years old by July 31, 2023, and whose families meet income and other requirements...
mauinow.com
Seabury Hall to host Spring Open House for prospective families
Seabury Hall will host its Spring Open House on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at its campus in Makawao. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m. The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about scholarship opportunities, and the application and Financial Aid process.
mauinow.com
Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project
A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting. The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The project is mauka of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Record-breaking’ demand for healthcare takes toll on workers at Maui hospital
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Employees at Maui’s only acute care hospital are crying out for help. They say they can’t keep up with the current demand for healthcare. “We’re tired. We’re understaffed, underpaid, undervalued,” said Maui Memorial Medical Center maintenance worker Leonard Rodrigues Jr. Rodrigues has...
mauinow.com
Forecast of XL surf prompts advisory from County of Maui
The National Weather Service forecast for an extra large north-northwest swell, has County officials on Maui urging residents and businesses along exposed shorelines to take necessary precautions ahead of the event. The NWS forecast calls for swell to impact the state starting Tuesday night before peaking on Wednesday with possible...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Dry weather with light winds, but weak front on the way
Our spell of dry and stable weather will get an interruption Wednesday, when a weakening front will bring moderate northeast trade winds, along with more clouds and showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas. The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the...
KITV.com
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode. The man's mother says her son had been in and out of...
Comments / 0