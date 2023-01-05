Seabury Hall will host its Spring Open House on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at its campus in Makawao. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m. The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about scholarship opportunities, and the application and Financial Aid process.

