Maui County, HI

MEO Head Start application period for 2023-24 opens Feb. 1

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start, a 100% subsidized preschool program for low income families, will begin accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year beginning Wednesday, Feb, 1, 2023. Children who will be 3 or 4 years old by July 31, 2023, and whose families meet income and other requirements...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Seabury Hall to host Spring Open House for prospective families

Seabury Hall will host its Spring Open House on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at its campus in Makawao. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m. The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about scholarship opportunities, and the application and Financial Aid process.
MAKAWAO, HI
Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project

A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting. The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The project is mauka of...
LAHAINA, HI
Forecast of XL surf prompts advisory from County of Maui

The National Weather Service forecast for an extra large north-northwest swell, has County officials on Maui urging residents and businesses along exposed shorelines to take necessary precautions ahead of the event. The NWS forecast calls for swell to impact the state starting Tuesday night before peaking on Wednesday with possible...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

