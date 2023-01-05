ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

That Bar at the Arena plans rooftop deck

More than three years after announcing plans to expand and remodel, the owner of That Bar at the Arena in the Downtown Sports Complex is asking the city for final design approval. The Downtown Development Review Board is scheduled to vote Jan. 12 on final exterior designs that would expand...
wjct.org

Stranded manatee freed from the mud off Jacksonville's Metro Park

A huge manatee was rescued from low tide mud off Metropolitan Park as fans gathered nearby Saturday evening for the AFC South title game against the Tennessee Titans. After hours of work by Jacksonville firefighters and state wildlife officials, the huge sea cow was carefully winched to the seawall, then hefted into a truck for some TLC at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Manatee Critical Care Center.
