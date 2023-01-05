Big West play has been filled with highs and lows early on for the UC San Diego Triton Men’s Basketball squad (6–9, 1–2 Big West), and this game was no different. Facing a talented Hawaii University (12–3, 3–0 Big West), the Tritons struggled offensively. Bad efficiency and a high rate of turnovers is difficult to overcome when facing one of the best teams in the conference, and the Rainbow Warriors punished the Tritons from the start. The Tritons made runs to make the game entertaining, but ultimately struggled to find their way back after surrendering a large deficit very early in the matchup.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO