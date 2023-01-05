ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

UCSD Guardian

UCSD Men’s Basketball Fails to Overcome a Slow Start against Hawaii

Big West play has been filled with highs and lows early on for the UC San Diego Triton Men’s Basketball squad (6–9, 1–2 Big West), and this game was no different. Facing a talented Hawaii University (12–3, 3–0 Big West), the Tritons struggled offensively. Bad efficiency and a high rate of turnovers is difficult to overcome when facing one of the best teams in the conference, and the Rainbow Warriors punished the Tritons from the start. The Tritons made runs to make the game entertaining, but ultimately struggled to find their way back after surrendering a large deficit very early in the matchup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Gambling bill coming, but what does that mean?

In the U.S., two gambling capitals come to mind, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Most people are comfortable with sequestering the vice of gambling to locations away from their homes, but there are those who feel that the money that gambling brings is worth embracing it.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Roll With It: SW8 Dada’s Sizzling Sisig Truck in Waipahu

Roll With It is a Frolic series about food trucks we’ve seen out and about. We’re tracking them down and trying dishes to bring you the 4-1-1. Tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk, tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk. The familiar sound of a butcher’s knife chopping and swiping ingredients across a cutting board draws me in. Here on Waipahu Depot Street across from Waipahu Festival Marketplace, a line of locals waits in front of a small lunch trailer with mouthwatering photos and signs that say “sisig.” Instantly I know what I’m eating for lunch.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinews.online

Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
HONOLULU, HI

