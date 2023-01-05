Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s go time’: New Moanalua head football coach Andrew Manley already at work
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Leilehua quarterback Andrew Manley recently announced that he is the new head coach for the Moanalua football team. The former Mule announcing the news via his social media, taking the reigns in Salt Lake after previous head man Vince Nihipali stepped down from the position back in October.
UCSD Guardian
UCSD Men’s Basketball Fails to Overcome a Slow Start against Hawaii
Big West play has been filled with highs and lows early on for the UC San Diego Triton Men’s Basketball squad (6–9, 1–2 Big West), and this game was no different. Facing a talented Hawaii University (12–3, 3–0 Big West), the Tritons struggled offensively. Bad efficiency and a high rate of turnovers is difficult to overcome when facing one of the best teams in the conference, and the Rainbow Warriors punished the Tritons from the start. The Tritons made runs to make the game entertaining, but ultimately struggled to find their way back after surrendering a large deficit very early in the matchup.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
KITV.com
Paddle surfer suffers serious head injury during event at Banzai Pipeline
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A surfer suffered a serious head injury after a fall at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore, Monday. According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the 33-year-old surfer was stand-up paddle surfing Monday morning when he fell off his board and hit his head on the reef.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of massive winter swell, organizers confirm ‘The Eddie’ is set to run Wednesday
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Body camera video obtained...
Why Community Efforts Aren’t Enough To Save Oahu’s Aging Cemeteries
At Makiki Cemetery, ankle-high weeds completely obscure some headstones. Gravestones are sinking or toppled over at Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. Feral chicken flocks roam the gravesites at Ket On Society Cemetery in Honolulu. Oahu is home to more than 80 public cemeteries, some dating back to the mid-1800s....
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
China Uemura, longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, dies at 68
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf organizer China Uemura died Friday afternoon at the age of 68. The news of his passing was posted to the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page on Saturday morning. “It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you...
KITV.com
A new self-defense tool used in attempted Oahu break-in could keep criminals at bay
Angela Morales is one of the talented singers of the group Na Leo. After she helped thwart a New Year's Day break-in at her home, she says a self-defense protection tool helped her ward off the would-be thief. Non-lethal self-defense device in Hawaii gains popularity, all to deter criminals. Self-defense...
Gambling bill coming, but what does that mean?
In the U.S., two gambling capitals come to mind, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Most people are comfortable with sequestering the vice of gambling to locations away from their homes, but there are those who feel that the money that gambling brings is worth embracing it.
honolulumagazine.com
Roll With It: SW8 Dada’s Sizzling Sisig Truck in Waipahu
Roll With It is a Frolic series about food trucks we’ve seen out and about. We’re tracking them down and trying dishes to bring you the 4-1-1. Tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk, tat-tat-tat-tat-shhhhk. The familiar sound of a butcher’s knife chopping and swiping ingredients across a cutting board draws me in. Here on Waipahu Depot Street across from Waipahu Festival Marketplace, a line of locals waits in front of a small lunch trailer with mouthwatering photos and signs that say “sisig.” Instantly I know what I’m eating for lunch.
LIST: Best red bean bun spots near Honolulu
Yelp ranked the best spots to get a red bean bun near Honolulu for the month of January.
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car strikes pole, leading to closure of Farrington Highway in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash led to the partial closure of Farrington Highway in the Nanakuli area Sunday morning. Police tell HNN on scene that a car crashed into a pole. Officers shut down all lanes of the highway between Kaukama and Hakimo Roads before 11 a.m. The closure is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calling all keiki actors: The live-action ‘Lilo and Stitch’ is still looking for its Lilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all keiki who want to become movie stars!. Casting directors are still looking for actors to star in the live-action remake of “Lilo and Stitch.”. Ohana Casting Group announced a casting call for the remake and said it’s still looking for a young girl to...
hawaiinews.online
Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki
The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
