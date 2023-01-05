Read full article on original website
Out-of-region doctors, hospitals see success in Palm Beach County, plan more growth
Wall Street firms and finance companies aren’t the only businesses growing their presence in Palm Beach County. An increasing number of out-of-area medical providers are expanding their presence, too. These providers include Tampa General Hospital and NYU Langone, two providers that opened medical offices during the past six years...
WPBF News 25
Wellington Alzheimer's center integral in getting approval of new treatment
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Herb Suss sat in his doctor’s office Monday afternoon answering question after question. “Can you tell me what year it is right now?” asked Dr. David Watson. “It’s 2023,” Suss said. Suss was taking a memory test, answering basic questions, remembering words...
luxury-houses.net
On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain
4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
'It's tearing us down:' Riviera Beach family distraught as daughter, 11, is still missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local family is pleading for answers days after an 11-year-old girl went missing. Jaliyah Williams was last seen Thursday morning when her father, Willis Williams, dropped her off at her bus stop in Riviera Beach. She was supposed to be heading to JFK Middle School - but she never made it to class.
WPBF News 25
'Very troubling and traumatic': Suspect in Port St. Lucie crime spree threatened mother, 2 kids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast man who apparently went on a one-man crime spree in Port St. Lucie for about one hour is behind bars. Walter Montgomery, 56, is facing several charges. According to police, on Saturday night, Montgomery approached a mother and her two children...
WSVN-TV
‘We’re building a neighborhood’: Rita Case leads Habitat’s Women Build in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of strong South Florida women came together in Pompano Beach to build homes for some well-deserving families, thanks in part to Habitat for Humanity. Participants got up bright and early on Saturday to help make a difference in the community. Go, girl power!...
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
cw34.com
Apartment complex management reassures residents they're safe after recent murder
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details on the murder of a woman in an apartment in unincorporated Delray Beach. The apartment complex has sent an email to the residents. We've been told by several residents that the woman who was killed lived in a second floor...
WPBF News 25
Martin County community steps up to help local philanthropist Charlene Owens battle cancer
Charlene Owens has Stage 4 bile duct cancer. "I’ve been told from doctors that I’m terminal, some say incurable, but what we’re doing right now is I’m on my 2nd round of chemo," she said. But that didn’t stop her from showing up to help fly...
ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY AT A BANK DRIVE-THROUGH IN THE BOCA RATON AREA
THIS TIME SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man seen in the surveillance photo above is the suspect in an armed robbery at a bank in West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the man approached a […]
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
Michael J. Ligotti, a 48-year-old Delray Beach doctor, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multi-year fraud involving sober homes.
WPBF News 25
'Everybody must do their part': South Florida homeless advocate worries about the new year
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's a new year but, homeless advocate Gloria Lewis believes the homeless are still dealing with some of the same old issues and she is at her wit's end. For about a year now she has been helping Monica Lakind and her two teenage...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.45 Million Stunning 2 Story Estate in Palm Beach Gardens Embodies The Ultimate Florida Luxury Lifestyle
11736 Valeros Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11736 Valeros Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a special residence in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club with an amazing array of luxury amenities and design details, amenities include concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, brand new roof, whole home generator, elevator, 5 car garages. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11736 Valeros Court, please contact Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) & Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
margatetalk.com
Adorable Two-year-old Pets Brutus and Winston in Search of Loving Homes at Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Brutus, a big and handsome two-year-old, arrived at the shelter in rough shape. He was thin and had scars on his head and face and a chain around his neck. It’s clear that he didn’t have the best life before being rescued, but he’s ready to turn over a new leaf.
sflcn.com
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: 'Drug test doctor' sentenced to 20 years for fraud, but he isn't going to prison just yet
The inside lining of Ken Daniels' sport jacket had pictures of his son, Jamie, who died of a fentanyl overdose in December 2016 while in a drug treatment program under the care of Delray Beach physician Michael Ligotti. Daniels wore the jacket to the Monday, Jan. 9, sentencing in U.S. District Court in Miami of Ligotti to 20 years in prison on an insurance health care fraud charge. John Pacenti/The Coastal Star.
wflx.com
Police investigation at West Palm Beach condominium complex
Multiple West Palm Beach police officers responded to a condominium complex early Monday morning and blocked off part of the area with yellow crime scene tape. The investigation took place at the Presidential Golfview condominiums, located in the 2000 block of North Congress Avenue. WPTV was there as at least...
WPBF News 25
Martin County School District to hold pop-up job fair this week
STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District is holding its firstpop-up job fair of the year this week, and officials are encouraging people to swing on by if they're looking for their next career. "We want to start the school year with all of our positions filled with...
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
