The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Brutus, a big and handsome two-year-old, arrived at the shelter in rough shape. He was thin and had scars on his head and face and a chain around his neck. It’s clear that he didn’t have the best life before being rescued, but he’s ready to turn over a new leaf.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO