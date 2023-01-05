ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain

4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
This $12.45 Million Stunning 2 Story Estate in Palm Beach Gardens Embodies The Ultimate Florida Luxury Lifestyle

11736 Valeros Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11736 Valeros Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a special residence in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club with an amazing array of luxury amenities and design details, amenities include concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, brand new roof, whole home generator, elevator, 5 car garages. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11736 Valeros Court, please contact Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) & Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
Adorable Two-year-old Pets Brutus and Winston in Search of Loving Homes at Humane Society of Broward County

The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Brutus, a big and handsome two-year-old, arrived at the shelter in rough shape. He was thin and had scars on his head and face and a chain around his neck. It’s clear that he didn’t have the best life before being rescued, but he’s ready to turn over a new leaf.
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
Along the Coast: 'Drug test doctor' sentenced to 20 years for fraud, but he isn't going to prison just yet

The inside lining of Ken Daniels' sport jacket had pictures of his son, Jamie, who died of a fentanyl overdose in December 2016 while in a drug treatment program under the care of Delray Beach physician Michael Ligotti. Daniels wore the jacket to the Monday, Jan. 9, sentencing in U.S. District Court in Miami of Ligotti to 20 years in prison on an insurance health care fraud charge. John Pacenti/The Coastal Star.
Police investigation at West Palm Beach condominium complex

Multiple West Palm Beach police officers responded to a condominium complex early Monday morning and blocked off part of the area with yellow crime scene tape. The investigation took place at the Presidential Golfview condominiums, located in the 2000 block of North Congress Avenue. WPTV was there as at least...
Martin County School District to hold pop-up job fair this week

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County School District is holding its firstpop-up job fair of the year this week, and officials are encouraging people to swing on by if they're looking for their next career. "We want to start the school year with all of our positions filled with...
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED

MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
