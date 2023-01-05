Saratoga Citizen Warns of Zelle Purchase Scam: If you receive a direct message on a social media app like Facebook from “Joseph” who represents himself in a police uniform with three kids, be extra careful. The Saratoga citizen was selling an item. Joseph said that he was interested and encouraged the citizen to set up a Zelle account to make the transaction. Then he asked for her email address and sent a very real looking email from a Gmail account spoofing Zelle Pay. The email showed that there was an overpayment on Zelle and the rest of the correspondence comprises of Joseph trying to walk the Saratoga citizen through refunding him on Zelle. Beware of Joseph and those who want you to pay on Zelle and other similar apps.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO