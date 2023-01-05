ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 2

Ed Delauter
4d ago

"“We will probably look at upwards of 3,000 bills before the session is over with,” the representative said." ....... Three thousand? Good grief......

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

New faces and changes coming for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Judge denies Barnett motions before trial begins

Arkansas readies for governor’s inauguration, ball. Arkansas readies for governor's inauguration, ball. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available …. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available for winter months. Arkansas partnership works to end opioid epidemic. The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership has started divvying out funds from opioid settlements. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
KSLA

La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is joining the race for governor. A campaign website for Schroder, a Republican, was updated on Monday, Jan. 9, to reflect the gubernatorial run and request campaign donations from the public. Top donors and insiders received a letter about the...
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas residents receive appointments

Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23 Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23 Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to build Washington …. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit

Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
THV11

THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KEEL Radio

Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023

A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy