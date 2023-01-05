Read full article on original website
Ed Delauter
4d ago
"“We will probably look at upwards of 3,000 bills before the session is over with,” the representative said." ....... Three thousand? Good grief......
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
Kait 8
New faces and changes coming for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
nwahomepage.com
Judge denies Barnett motions before trial begins
Arkansas readies for governor’s inauguration, ball. Arkansas readies for governor's inauguration, ball. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available …. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available for winter months. Arkansas partnership works to end opioid epidemic. The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership has started divvying out funds from opioid settlements. The...
KSLA
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is joining the race for governor. A campaign website for Schroder, a Republican, was updated on Monday, Jan. 9, to reflect the gubernatorial run and request campaign donations from the public. Top donors and insiders received a letter about the...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state’s 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn...
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas residents receive appointments
Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23 Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23 Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to build Washington …. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to...
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
KTBS
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
Arkansas politicians react to newly elected house speaker Kevin McCarthy
In his acceptance speech, newly-elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy thanked Arkansas congressmen Bruce Westerman and French Hill for helping with negotiations.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
txktoday.com
Murder Defendant Found Competent, Gets New Lawyer, Will Be Restrained At Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–During two days of pretrial hearings in the case of a Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in 2021, the state argued for high security, the disruptive defendant was given a new lawyer and the judge determined the defendant is competent to face a jury.
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
