Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are sharing surveillance photos in hopes of identifying who’s responsible for shooting a 4-year-old boy. The child was struck by gunfire just before noon Saturday, Jan. 7 while playing on a playground in the 2900 block of Peach Street. Authorities said two...
KSLA
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
KSLA
Commissioner Steven Jackson addresses accusation of impersonating a police officer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo Commissioner Steven Patrick Jackson held a news conference Monday, Jan. 9 at Government Plaza to address a recent accusation brought against him. The Bossier City Police Department issued a felony warrant Jan. 5 on a charge of false impersonation of a police officer against...
KSLA
SPD hosting blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chatéri Payne
The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Jackson says that he voluntarily submitted himself to Bossier Parish authorities last weekend after being accused of impersonating a police officer.
KSLA
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a chase on Sunday, Jan. 8. Officers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clark Boulevard and Jewella Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop and officers began the chase.
KSLA
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot. Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other. According to SPD, the...
KSLA
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to shots fired on Bond Drive and then discover a victim inside a house. On Jan. 7, at 2:40 a.m., SPD responded to a report of shots fired on the 3300 block of Bond Drive, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman victim who had been shot multiple times inside a residence.
KSLA
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 4:30 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department arrived on at a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave on Jan.7. When SPD arrived, they found a victim who had suffered gunshot wounds to both his arm and leg. His injuries were non-life threatening, and he was transported to Ochsner’s for treatment.
KSLA
Commissioner Jackson speaks on police questioning
The group says this is part of their beautification project. Payne was killed four years ago today on Jan. 9, 2019. Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman. Lawyer releases statement after temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Jackson. "We do not take this matter lightly and understand the...
KSLA
Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 50 trees
Keep Bossier Beautiful plans to plant 15 50-pound trees along Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Jackson says that he voluntarily submitted himself to Bossier Parish authorities last weekend after being accused of impersonating a police officer.
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
KSLA
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
KSLA
SVN continues storm cleanup efforts in Jackson Parish
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The aftermath of recent severe weather is still impacting many residents of Jackson Parish. Personnel with Shreveport Volunteer Network were out again this weekend doing their best to help those experiencing loss and devastation. SVN founder Keith Bryant told KSLA News 12 they have...
KSLA
Major warming trend on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -After a foggy and chilly start across parts of the ArkLaTex, we’ll see more sun this afternoon along with a warming trend. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s regionwide. Overall it should be another great day to get outside!. Our winds turn...
KSLA
The mild trend continues with some showers late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We are tracking some rain late this evening. Most of the rain will fall on the southern portion of the region. Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop to the 40s for lows as the rain continues in some places. Tomorrow, some lingering showers are...
KSLA
Midweek warm-up on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has become a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine everywhere! Temperatures reached the mid-60s across most of the region, which is well above average for this time of year. Tonight, lows will drop to the 30s. Clearer skies will allow for quicker cooling but overnight we will see cloud cover increase just a bit heading into Monday.
Comments / 0