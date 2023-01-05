ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

25 Valentine’s Day Books for Toddlers That Get the Holiday Right

By Emma Singer
PureWow
PureWow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtw44_0k4qa7YI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqoHT_0k4qa7YI00

Dasha Burobina for PureWow

It’s almost time to celebrate Valentine’s Day , and if you’ve got a toddler in your life that will likely involve crafting and festive storytime features. Here, a roundup of the very best Valentine’s Day books for toddlers that capture the spirit of the holiday in the best possible (and least snoozy) way. Read on and get ready for a library refresh.

28 Classic Children’s Books That Every Kid Should Read

1. “My Heart” by Corinna Luyken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxQ5F_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Poetic and beautifully illustrated with hidden hearts on every page, this picture book from Corinna Luyken is an ode to all feelings. Plus, this emotional intelligence builder has an empowering message to boot: “My heart is a light, my heart is a guide. Closed or open I get to decide.”

$20 at Amazon

2. “You Loves Ewe” by Cece Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0mdU_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Newberry Honoree Cece Bell wins storytime with yet another uproarious picture book in which homonyms create a confusing love triangle between a cranky, love-struck Yam, a not-so-sharp donkey and one seriously dreamy ewe (or is it you?)

$8 at Amazon

3. “Love Is” by Diane Adams and Claire Keane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lerD_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

A little girl takes in a lost duckling she finds in the park and her ensuing relationship with the pet is equal parts labor and love. Alas, when the duck outgrows its accommodations, the girl must release it back to the pond and learn how to say goodbye. (Spoiler: The love is still strong on both sides…but parents, you might need a pack of tissues for this one.)

$14 at Amazon

4. “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvYzw_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Charming illustrations bring to life a playful back and forth—a love duel, if you will—between a (rabbit) parent and child in this soothing and incredibly sweet story. Read it on Valentine’s Day and it will very likely become part of your regular bedtime rotation.

$5 at Amazon

5. “I Love You to the Moon and Back” by Amelia Hepworth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLpsM_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Love and friendship take center stage in this book about a bear and cub’s blissful day together. The richly colored illustrations and simple rhyming text promise to keep even the most restless tot engaged, whilst conveying a sweet and sentimental message that’s just right for the occasion.

$4 at Amazon

6. “The Love Letter” by Anika Aldamuy Denise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgh79_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

When Hedgehog, Bunny and Squirrel stumble upon a mysterious love letter, they learn that kindness is contagious and that love can be transformative. Adorable characters, charming illustrations and a clever conceit—this one has the makings of an instant classic.

$12 at Amazon

7. “Viking in Love” by Doug Cenko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3214Dx_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Parents and kids alike will delight in this hilarious, heartfelt and quirky story about a Viking dude who has to either face his fear of the sea or get super creative to woo the Viking woman of his dreams.

$13 at Amazon

8. “Group Hug” by Jean Reidy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYODa_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Jaunty rhyme, repetition and bold artwork combine in this cute, toddler-friendly story about kindness. The end result? A rollicking Valentine’s Day read-aloud that your kid will want to hear on repeat.

$11 at Amazon

9. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0009Vt_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

If you have a toddler at home, there’s a good chance you’ve already memorized the original Little Blue Truck story. Here, the same charming formula gets a holiday makeover with eye-catching foil accents and a cute (albeit somewhat insubstantial) storyline about giving and receiving.

$9 at Amazon

10. “The Day It Rained Hearts” by Felicia Bond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZV0j_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Cornelia Augusta does what anyone would do when the sky suddenly starts raining hearts—she collects them. Deciding what to do with them, however, is an entirely different matter. This whimsical story boasts beautiful watercolor-and-ink illustrations and a sweet message about thoughtfulness that little kids will surely benefit from.

$8 at Amazon

11. ”Love from the Crayons” by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsqVc_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Here, a collection of sweet and simple statements about love from a familiar and much-loved cast of crayon characters, courtesy of best-selling author Drew Daywalt and award-winning illustrator Oliver Jeffers (I.e., the dream team responsible for The Day the Crayons Quit ).

$7 at Amazon

12. “How to Send a Hug” by Hayley Rocco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECqpD_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

This tender story about expressing love makes a strong case in favor of old-fashioned letter writing. Read it to your toddler and you’ll both be ready to send valentines with the utmost sincerity.

$15 at Amazon

13. “Love, Escargot” by Dashka Slater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCmtR_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Love, Escargot —the third book in the award-winning Escargot series—-features a holiday mix-up and an irresistibly cute protagonist who, after overcoming his confusion and disappointment, realizes that friends can be found in the most unexpected places.

$18 at Amazon

14. “Turkey’s Valentine Surprise” by Wendi Silvano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073EP5_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

A mischievous turkey conjures up a bunch of silly surprises after his attempt to trick his friends by delivering valentines while wearing a disguise doesn’t go as planned. Playful and punny—this is a wildly entertaining read.

$15 at Amazon

15. “What Is Love?” by Mac Barnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qng6I_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Mac Barnett uses perspective and subtle humor to great effect in this fresh and relatable story about a little boy on a quest to discover the meaning of love. Prepare to be charmed.

$8 at Amazon

16. “Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug” by Jonathan Stutzman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3Kmb_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Tiny T. Rex has a big problem—namely that his extra short arms are poorly designed for giving hugs. Can he achieve the impossible? (Spoiler: With a little ingenuity and a lot of heart, he can.)

$9 at Amazon

17. “Like the Moon Loves the Sky” by Hena Khan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmxAE_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

This Islamic picture book combines gorgeous imagery with simple, elegant prose to deliver a powerful and universal message of motherly love.

$12 at Amazon

18. “I Love You Like No Otter” by Rose Rossner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbyBF_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Adorable animals, rhyming text and lovey-dovey puns on every page—when it comes to Valentine’s Day books for the under-three set, this one is kind of a no-brainer.

$5 at Amazon

19. “Caveboy Crush” by Beth Ferry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMNtT_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Neander falls head over heels with a short, hairy and perfect cavewoman who proves quite hard to impress. This adorably illustrated picture book is a bucket of laughs that all but guarantees toddler participation when read aloud. CRUSH!

$18 at Amazon

20. “Love” by Matt de la Peña

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGuol_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Poetic, thoughtful and sensitive—Newberry Medal-winning author Matt de la Pena’s ode to love is a truly resonant read that’s perfectly suited for a quiet, tender moment with a tot.

$11 at Amazon

21. “This Is Not a Valentine” by Carter Higgins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwpFJ_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

A little quirky and very endearing—this picture book from author Carter Higgins is a refreshingly honest and oh-so relatable love story that captures childhood sincerity, whilst celebrating everyday displays of affection.

$12 at Amazon

22. “If Animals Said I Love You” by Anne Whitford Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3200L5_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

The simple text in this story about lovable and loving animals features cheerful rhymes, brightly colored illustrations and a sprinkling of onomatopoeia for good measure. In other words, it’s a recipe for toddler read-aloud success.

$15 at Amazon

23. “Llama Llama, I Love You” by Anna Dewdney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaVVf_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

You can count on a quick read and an extra helping of tenderness from the beloved Llama Llama/Mama Llama duo on any holiday, and Valentine’s Day is no exception.

$6 at Amazon

24. “I Love You Already” by Jory John and Benji Davies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FFV1_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Duck is so desperate to be loved by bear, he doesn’t realize he already is. This memorable story is well-written, unexpected and tremendously endearing.

$16 at Amazon

25. “Porcupine Cupid” by Jason June

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FktVq_0k4qa7YI00

Amazon, Josephine Artois/GettyImages

Porcupine tries to channel the spirit of Valentine’s Day by using his quills as arrows to play matchmaker, but his efforts aren’t well-received. Fortunately, the spiky critter uses his good intentions to turn things around before it’s too late. “Porcupine Cupid” combines holiday themes with positive messages about inclusivity in a way that’s funny and sweet, but never cloying.

$14 at Amazon

The 31 Best Books for Toddlers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
PureWow

Oprah Winfrey’s Dogs Are Set to Inherit $30 Million from a Trust Fund

We can't stop obsessing over the Pet Rich List, which is like the Forbes 400 but for the world's wealthiest pets, and it's where we've learned such shocking news as the fact that Taylor Swift's cat, Olivia Benson, is worth $97 million, or Betty White's Golden Retriever, Pontiac, inherited $5 million dollars after White's passing in 2021.
PureWow

2023's Biggest Pet Trend Could Only Have Emerged in a Post-Pandemic World

Have you noticed the traffic jam of canines on your sidewalk? You’ve definitely taken note of the droppings left behind by not-so-civic-minded individuals. Maybe the board even voted to add those nice little doggie waste stations with a free supply of poop bags. Your favorite coffee shop with a big “no pets allowed” sign is now home to several remote-working furry companions and every other car you pass seems to have the happy head of Golden Retriever sticking out, eating the wind. And was that a cat…on a leash?
PureWow

PureWow

2K+
Followers
419
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy