Before playing basketball at Indiana State, Cooper Neese shined at Cloverdale High School. The ISU senior hasn't forgotten about his alma mater. Friday night while the Clovers were playing at Owen Valley Neese took Kyrie Flytrap 5 shoes that he purchased himself for every member of the Cloverdale team and left them in the locker room for the team when they got home. The Clovers wore them Saturday in their game versus Parke Heritage and plan to wear them the rest of the season.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO