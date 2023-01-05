ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Local student crowned national cornhole champion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cornhole is a fun game that's all about aim and precision. One Indiana State University student is taking it to the next level. Professional Flight major, Kole Brewer, went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to play in the biggest college-level cornhole game in the nation. There, he was crowned the 2022 National College Cornhole Singles Champion. The game was even on ESPN.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sycamore Cooper Neese buys entire Cloverdale High School boys basketball team shoes

Before playing basketball at Indiana State, Cooper Neese shined at Cloverdale High School. The ISU senior hasn't forgotten about his alma mater. Friday night while the Clovers were playing at Owen Valley Neese took Kyrie Flytrap 5 shoes that he purchased himself for every member of the Cloverdale team and left them in the locker room for the team when they got home. The Clovers wore them Saturday in their game versus Parke Heritage and plan to wear them the rest of the season.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Recycling Brainstorming

ReTHink Inc. launches brainstorming survey aimed at improving recycling rates. One local organization is finding ways to improve Vigo County's recycling rates in 2023. Find out how you can share your input.
WTHI

Crews begin utility work at busy Terre Haute intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may run into some lane restrictions as you drive through Terre Haute this week. Utility crews will be working underground at the intersection of Fruitridge and Poplar. The work will happen during the evening to minimize disruptions. The Terre Haute Street Department does not...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute police bust two suspected catalytic converter theives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Columbus, Ohio, men are facing charges after a series of catalytic converter thefts on Terre Haute's south side. Police arrested Roger Hicks, 39 and Mark Hicks, 33, last week. According to police, witnesses said the thieves were driving a silver PT Cruiser. While searching...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

2023 mortgage rate projections

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were looking to purchase a home last year you probably ran into some problems with high interest rates. Local loan officers and realtors in the area say 2023 is projected to have more favorable rates. "I believe we will survive," said Amy Gordon,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

'Suspicious' fire under investigation in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was at the scene of a fire Sunday morning. It occurred at 2524 4th Avenue in Terre Haute. We know that no one was injured and the structure was vacant with no utilities inside. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

High-speed car chase in Terre Haute leads to multiple arrests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department was involved in a high-speed car chase Sunday afternoon. Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for multiple violations when the driver did not stop and kept driving. The chase went through residential areas before it came to a stop near...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy