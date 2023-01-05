Read full article on original website
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
Local student crowned national cornhole champion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cornhole is a fun game that's all about aim and precision. One Indiana State University student is taking it to the next level. Professional Flight major, Kole Brewer, went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to play in the biggest college-level cornhole game in the nation. There, he was crowned the 2022 National College Cornhole Singles Champion. The game was even on ESPN.
The Salvation Army of Vigo County needs your help reaching its donation goal
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army of Vigo County has not reached its annual donation goal, but you can still help. The Salvation Army Captain tells News 10 the goal was to collect $125,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign. Right now, only $114,000 has been raised. You can...
ReTHink Inc. launches brainstorming survey aimed at improving recycling rates
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new way you can help improve recycling rates in Vigo County, by filling out a recycling brainstorming survey. It is through ReTHink Inc. in Terre Haute. Community members can also join a zoom call with ReTHink Inc. employees. There will be discussion...
Sycamore Cooper Neese buys entire Cloverdale High School boys basketball team shoes
Before playing basketball at Indiana State, Cooper Neese shined at Cloverdale High School. The ISU senior hasn't forgotten about his alma mater. Friday night while the Clovers were playing at Owen Valley Neese took Kyrie Flytrap 5 shoes that he purchased himself for every member of the Cloverdale team and left them in the locker room for the team when they got home. The Clovers wore them Saturday in their game versus Parke Heritage and plan to wear them the rest of the season.
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security. Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino. Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval...
Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
Crews begin utility work at busy Terre Haute intersection
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may run into some lane restrictions as you drive through Terre Haute this week. Utility crews will be working underground at the intersection of Fruitridge and Poplar. The work will happen during the evening to minimize disruptions. The Terre Haute Street Department does not...
New restaurant and pub set to open in historic Terre Haute building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute business is inching closer to its opening date. The Terminal hopes to be open for business on January 23. The new pub is located inside the historic "Terminal Arcade" building in downtown Terre Haute. Owners Cheyne and Nikki O'Laughlin also own...
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
Terre Haute police bust two suspected catalytic converter theives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Columbus, Ohio, men are facing charges after a series of catalytic converter thefts on Terre Haute's south side. Police arrested Roger Hicks, 39 and Mark Hicks, 33, last week. According to police, witnesses said the thieves were driving a silver PT Cruiser. While searching...
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
2023 mortgage rate projections
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were looking to purchase a home last year you probably ran into some problems with high interest rates. Local loan officers and realtors in the area say 2023 is projected to have more favorable rates. "I believe we will survive," said Amy Gordon,...
'Suspicious' fire under investigation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was at the scene of a fire Sunday morning. It occurred at 2524 4th Avenue in Terre Haute. We know that no one was injured and the structure was vacant with no utilities inside. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and...
High-speed car chase in Terre Haute leads to multiple arrests
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department was involved in a high-speed car chase Sunday afternoon. Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for multiple violations when the driver did not stop and kept driving. The chase went through residential areas before it came to a stop near...
