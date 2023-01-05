Former Alabama RB Trey Sanders transferring to TCU

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Another Alabama transfer has announced where he is going to continue his college career. On Thursday, former Alabama running back Trey Sanders announced that he is transferring to TCU. He becomes the third Alabama transfer to join the Horned Frogs this offseason. The other two are Tommy Brockermeyer and JoJo Earle.

Sanders suffered a season-ending injury during his freshman campaign. Then, in 2020, he got re-injured after being involved in a car accident. However, he did have 30 carries for 134 yards before that.

In 2022, Sanders saw limited action and had just 14 carries for 80 yards. With a collection of running backs returning, he found it in his best interest to enter the transfer portal. Now, he will be heading to Fort Worth to play for TCU which is currently in the College Football Playoff with a national title on the line. This could be a very good decision for Sanders in the long run as he looks to prove himself before playing at the next level.

