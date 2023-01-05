ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Time magazine slammed after article claims exercising reinforces white supremacy

The No. 1 New Year's resolution is to hit the gym and get fit. Now, some Twitter users are absolutely eviscerating Time magazine after an article claimed exercising is racist. The article is centered on a new book, Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America’s Exercise Obsession. Time interviews the author, Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, who claims exercise is linked to “reinforcing white supremacy.” The article, titled “The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise, and 6 Other Surprising Facts about the History of U.S. Physical Fitness,” claims the trend of exercising is only geared toward white women. Petrzela says racists thought, “White women should start building up their strength because we need more white babies.”
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump NFTs

